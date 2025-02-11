Wanga denies ODM support for Sakaja’s reelection to City Hall

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has dismissed speculations that Raila Odinga endorsed Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja for a second term on the ODM ticket.

ODM Party Chairperson Gladys Wanga stated that Raila did not endorse Sakaja for the 2027 elections but rather urged Nairobi’s leadership to support him in delivering on his mandate.

“As someone who was present at the prayer meeting, Raila called for mandate delivery in Nairobi County. He did not talk about the 2027 matter. I think people should get this clearly,” said Wanga.

This clarification follows controversy sparked by ODM leader Raila Odinga, who appeared to endorse Sakaja during a prayer service in Nairobi.

“As I head off to Addis, I want Nairobi to remain firm and united so that my man here can stay focused and execute his mandate efficiently,” Raila said amid cheers.

Simmering divisions

Raila was speaking during a prayer service seeking divine intervention ahead of his trip to Ethiopia, where he is set to participate in the race for the African Union Commission Chairperson seat.

His remarks sparked sharp divisions within ODM, as Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi have declared their intentions to challenge Sakaja in 2027.

Babu, a staunch ODM member, has been a vocal critic of Sakaja’s leadership, accusing him of poor governance and urging ODM not to support him.

Separately, Sakaja had earlier given his strongest indication that he might defend his position as governor on the ODM ticket in the next general election.

“I want to say that the signs of rainfall are heavy clouds, and whoever has eyes should not need to be reminded to read the signs. In the next two weeks, I will meet with ODM Women and respective branch chairpersons so that they can affirm that we are together in this,” said Sakaja.

Wanga and Makadara MP George Aladwa had also advised Sakaja to join ODM during the forum.

Sakaja, a member of President Ruto’s ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, suggested he would consider working with ODM but remained noncommital of switching camps.

Following the tensions sparked within the party, Wanga clarified that in the 2027 elections, all Nairobi gubernatorial aspirants from ODM will compete, and the party will democratically choose its candidate for the ticket.