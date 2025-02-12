Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Kiambu Governor Waititu. /FILE

County News

Waititu, wife Susan guilty of corruption in Sh588mn tender fraud

The court found Waititu guilty of conflict of interest for acquiring an indirect personal interest in over Sh25.6 million from Testimony Enterprises Limited, which he funneled through his company and business name during his tenure as governor.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – A Nairobi court has convicted former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his wife, Susan Wangari, of corruption in connection with kickbacks linked to a Sh588 million tender.

Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki declared the tender fraudulent, noting that it lacked the necessary documentation and that the awarded company, Testimony Enterprises Limited, did not have the capacity to execute the road project.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I have no doubt in my mind that the contract is a fraud. It is a mockery of the law,” Magistrate Nzioki said.

The court found Waititu guilty of conflict of interest for acquiring an indirect personal interest in over Sh25.6 million from Testimony Enterprises Limited, which he funneled through his company and business name during his tenure as governor.

Nzioki ruled that the prosecution had sufficiently established the offense, describing the case as a “classic example of conflict of interest.”

The court dismissed Waititu’s defense of political witch-hunt, with the trial magistrate emphasizing that “numbers and figures don’t lie.”

Money laundering charge dropped

However, Nzioki acquitted them of three counts related to money laundering.

“With regards to those offenses as charged, I find the accused persons guilty as charged,” Chief Magistrate Nzioki ruled.

“The inevitable conclusion is that the first accused person is liable in count number one for conflict of interest by acquiring an indirect personal interest amounting to Sh25 million.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also found guilty were businessman Charles Chege, his wife Beth Wangechi, and former Kiambu County Roads Chief Officer Engineer Luka Mwangi.

The cout found Engineer Mwangi, named as the main culprit, to have altered the tender evaluation process by removing key criteria, thereby violating the Constitution and disadvantaging four other bidders.

He played a central role in ensuring the tender award to Testimony Enterprises Limited—an unqualified firm whose director, the fourth accused, was an acquaintance of the governor.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ex-Governor Waititu and co-accused await judgement in Sh588 million graft case

Chief Magistrate, Thomas Nzioki, issued a summons against Waititu after he failed to appear in court. He directed that Waititu appear physically in court...

15 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto Nominates Former Kiambu Governor Kabogo to Head ICT Docket

Former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui was tapped to head the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry, while Salim Mvurya was reassigned to the Ministry...

December 19, 2024

County News

Police arrest human trafficker after intercepting bus from Kampala

Acting on a tip-off, officers stopped the 60-seater bus at Gitaru along the Naivasha-Nairobi Highway around 8:00 am on Saturday.

November 24, 2024

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Koome roots for ADR to foster timely resolution of conflicts

Justice Koome said by fostering amicable resolutions, mediation promotes a more cohesive society where conflicts are resolved through dialogue and respect, ultimately contributing to...

November 15, 2024

County News

Nominated Kiambu MCA dies in a road accident in Juja

The body of the late MCA was moved to the Montezuma Funeral home, awaiting postmortem.

September 22, 2024

County News

NACADA-led task team confiscates 750-litre ethanol consignment in Ruaka

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) disclosed that the seizure resulted from a collaborative operation involving officers from...

February 8, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Rigathi urges central region to unite, says ‘scheme’ to divide the bloc will fail

Speaking at Kiambu Golf Club on Saturday night during a thanksgiving ceremony for golf champion Michael Karanga, the Deputy President said there was a...

January 21, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

2 Suspects to face charges over Meru blogger’s murder

The suspects will face charges after a mental.

January 19, 2024