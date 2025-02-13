Waititu sentenced to 7yrs imprisonment or Sh51mn fine

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been sentenced to 7 years imprisonment or a fine of Sh51 million after he and six other co-accused were found guilty in a Sh588 million corruption case.

In his determination, Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki further directed that Waititu be barred from holding any public office for 10 years.

His wife Susan Wangari has been sentenced to serve a year in prison or pay a fine of Sh500,000 for dealing with public property worth 7.1 million Shillings

Waititu, through his lawyer, John Sakwa, pleaded for mercy saying his family has undergone alot during the trial days.

Sakwa further had informed the court that his client had gone through a lot including their family being dragged through the mad.