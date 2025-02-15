Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mbotela, known for his iconic "Je, huu ni ungwana?" radio segment, passed away after a long illness/COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

Veteran journalist Mbotela laid to rest at Lang’ata Cemetery

Mbotela’s wife Alice, son Jimmy, and daughter Ida were among family members present at Lang’ata Cemetery on Saturday.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – The late legendary broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela has been laid to rest at Lang’ata Cemetery in Nairobi County.

Mbotela’s wife Alice, son Jimmy, and daughter Ida were among family members present at Lang’ata Cemetery on Saturday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Pasaris was among the leaders present at the event.

On Thursday, Kenyans and several leaders gathered at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi for a memorial service in his honor.

Mbotela, known for his iconic “Je, huu ni ungwana?” radio segment, passed away after a long illness.

Mourners celebrated the veteran journalist, who died at the age of 84, as a hero whose legacy continues to inspire generations.

They hailed his profound impact on society through his radio program, which used humor to promote courtesy and respect.

Pasaris said, “Listening to stories of his incredible journey was truly heartwarming. What a remarkable man.”

Overcrowded cemetery

His burial in at the Lang’ata cemetary which is reported to be overcrowded took many by surprice with National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula proposing the establishment of a designated cemetery for national heroes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaking on Thursday in Parliament, Wetangula expressed disappointment on Mbotela’s final resting place.

“The country needs a heroes’ corner to bury distinguished figures like broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela,” he said.

“It is disheartening to hear that he will be laid to rest in Lang’ata Cemetery, where his grave will likely be on top of another, given how crowded the place is,” Wetang’ula said.

Mbotela was born in Freetown, Mombasa, in 1940 to James and Aida Mbotela. He was the firstborn in a family of eight children.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kenya Mourns Veteran Broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela

President William Ruto hailed him as a gifted broadcaster whose presence dominated Kenyan airwaves.

February 8, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Broadcastors pay tribute to late Leonard Mambo Mbotela

The media community offered their profound condolences to the late Veteran Journalist, honoring his historic achievements to broadcasting and journalism.

February 7, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto mourns Leonard Mambo Mbotela as a gifted broadcaster

In his condolence message, the head of state described him as a broadcaster whose alluring voice dominated the airwaves.

February 7, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

As a nation, we have lost a great man: ODM on Mbotela

The Raila Odinga-led party mourned Mbotela as a ‘laudable journalist’ who has left an inelible mark in the media industry.

February 7, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Tributes pour in for legendary broadcastor Leonard Mambo Mbotela

Growing up, Mbotela’s show, Je, Huu Ni Ungwana? was more than just a radio program it was a moment of reflection, a lesson in...

February 7, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutilated Body Found Near Lang’ata Cemetery as Murders Rise in Nairobi

The identity and gender of the victim remain unknown, and detectives are expected to utilize DNA profiling for identification.

November 3, 2024

County News

City Hall announces planned redevelopment of Lang’ata Cemetery

Governor Johnson Sakaja's Cabinet said the plan would see the transformation of the cemetery into a serene memorial ground.

June 19, 2024

Kenya

Leonard Mambo Mbotela sworn in as National Heroes Council board member

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Veteran media personality Leonard Mambo Mbotela has been sworn in as a board member of the National Heroes Council....

September 26, 2022