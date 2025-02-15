Veteran journalist Mbotela laid to rest at Lang’ata Cemetery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – The late legendary broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela has been laid to rest at Lang’ata Cemetery in Nairobi County.

Mbotela’s wife Alice, son Jimmy, and daughter Ida were among family members present at Lang’ata Cemetery on Saturday.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Pasaris was among the leaders present at the event.

On Thursday, Kenyans and several leaders gathered at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi for a memorial service in his honor.

Mbotela, known for his iconic “Je, huu ni ungwana?” radio segment, passed away after a long illness.

Mourners celebrated the veteran journalist, who died at the age of 84, as a hero whose legacy continues to inspire generations.

They hailed his profound impact on society through his radio program, which used humor to promote courtesy and respect.

Pasaris said, “Listening to stories of his incredible journey was truly heartwarming. What a remarkable man.”

Overcrowded cemetery

His burial in at the Lang’ata cemetary which is reported to be overcrowded took many by surprice with National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula proposing the establishment of a designated cemetery for national heroes.

Speaking on Thursday in Parliament, Wetangula expressed disappointment on Mbotela’s final resting place.

“The country needs a heroes’ corner to bury distinguished figures like broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela,” he said.

“It is disheartening to hear that he will be laid to rest in Lang’ata Cemetery, where his grave will likely be on top of another, given how crowded the place is,” Wetang’ula said.

Mbotela was born in Freetown, Mombasa, in 1940 to James and Aida Mbotela. He was the firstborn in a family of eight children.