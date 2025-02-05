Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Donald Trump was sworn in for a historic second term on January 20, 2025.

Top stories

USAID Sends Staff on Administrative Leave Under Trump’s Cost-Cutting Plan

While the Trump administration defends the move as a necessary budgetary measure, aid organizations warn of potential setbacks in regions facing food insecurity, conflict, and climate-related crises.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will place all direct hire personnel on administrative leave globally from February 7, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. (EST), except for mission-critical staff. The move is part of cost-cutting measures under President Donald Trump’s administration.

According to an internal memo, only essential personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership, and specially designated programs will continue working. USAID leadership will notify these employees by February 6 at 3:00 p.m. (EST).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For USAID personnel stationed outside the U.S., the agency, in coordination with missions and the State Department, is preparing a plan to facilitate their return within 30 days. The government will cover travel costs for affected employees and terminate contracts for Personal Services Contractors (PSC) and Institutional Support Contractors (ISC) deemed non-essential.

The agency indicated that exceptions may be granted on a case-by-case basis, considering factors such as family hardship, safety concerns, pregnancy, and the timing of dependents’ school terms. Further guidance on the exception request process is expected soon.

The decision aligns with Trump’s broader efforts to slash federal spending, particularly in foreign aid. The move is expected to impact USAID’s global operations, raising concerns among international partners and humanitarian organizations reliant on U.S. development assistance.

USAID plays a pivotal role in humanitarian aid, economic development, and disaster relief worldwide. Critics argue that the agency’s downsizing could weaken U.S. influence in global development efforts and disrupt ongoing programs in health, education, and crisis response.

While the Trump administration defends the move as a necessary budgetary measure, aid organizations warn of potential setbacks in regions facing food insecurity, conflict, and climate-related crises.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Turmoil as Trump and Musk take aim at top US aid agency

Democratic lawmakers have called it an "illegal, unconstitutional" move that would hurt poor people abroad, harm national security and reduce US influence on the...

1 day ago

Africa

Trump threatens to cut funding for South Africa over land policy

Land ownership has long been a contentious issue in South Africa with most private farmland owned by white people, 30 years after the end...

2 days ago

Africa

Ramaphosa Hits Back at Trump Over Funding Threats, Defends Land Reform Policy

He clarified that aside from PEPFAR funding, which constitutes 17% of South Africa’s HIV/AIDS program, no significant US aid is provided to the country.

2 days ago

Fifth Estate

China’s Deep Seek: A Wake-Up Call for U.S. Innovation

While the U.S. grapples with bureaucratic gridlock and political divisions, China’s state-led yet agile approach to innovation has proven highly effective. Reports indicate that...

2 days ago

Fifth Estate

The Battle for Global Waterways: Trump’s Bid to Counter China’s Influence

His assertion—"We didn’t give it to China, we gave it to Panama. And we’re taking it back"—signals Washington’s unease over China’s expanding influence in...

3 days ago

World

Trump imposes tariffs but Canada and Mexico hit back

A tariff is a domestic tax levied on goods as they enter the country, proportional to the value of the import. They are a...

3 days ago

Capital Health

Kenya Reaffirms Commitment to HIV Treatment Amid Global Funding Cuts

President Donald Trump announced pulling the US from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the suspension of global health aid, including funding from the...

7 days ago

World

Trump offers millions of federal workers eight months pay to resign

The Trump administration expects up to 10% of employees to accept the offer, or around 200,000 of the more than two million workers the...

1 week ago