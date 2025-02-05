USAID Sends Staff on Administrative Leave Under Trump’s Cost-Cutting Plan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will place all direct hire personnel on administrative leave globally from February 7, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. (EST), except for mission-critical staff. The move is part of cost-cutting measures under President Donald Trump’s administration.

According to an internal memo, only essential personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership, and specially designated programs will continue working. USAID leadership will notify these employees by February 6 at 3:00 p.m. (EST).

For USAID personnel stationed outside the U.S., the agency, in coordination with missions and the State Department, is preparing a plan to facilitate their return within 30 days. The government will cover travel costs for affected employees and terminate contracts for Personal Services Contractors (PSC) and Institutional Support Contractors (ISC) deemed non-essential.

The agency indicated that exceptions may be granted on a case-by-case basis, considering factors such as family hardship, safety concerns, pregnancy, and the timing of dependents’ school terms. Further guidance on the exception request process is expected soon.

The decision aligns with Trump’s broader efforts to slash federal spending, particularly in foreign aid. The move is expected to impact USAID’s global operations, raising concerns among international partners and humanitarian organizations reliant on U.S. development assistance.

USAID plays a pivotal role in humanitarian aid, economic development, and disaster relief worldwide. Critics argue that the agency’s downsizing could weaken U.S. influence in global development efforts and disrupt ongoing programs in health, education, and crisis response.

While the Trump administration defends the move as a necessary budgetary measure, aid organizations warn of potential setbacks in regions facing food insecurity, conflict, and climate-related crises.