US sanctions Rwanda Minister and M23 official over DRC Conflict

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 — The U.S. Government has imposed sanctions on a Rwandan Cabinet minister and a spokesperson for the Congo River Alliance due to their alleged roles in the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

A statement from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said Rwanda’s Minister for Regional Integration, James Kabarebe, is central to Rwanda’s support for the March 23 Movement (M23).

“Today’s action underscores our intent to hold accountable key officials and leaders like Kabarebe and Kanyuka, who are enabling the RDF and M23’s destabilizing activities in the eastern DRC,” said Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Bradley T. Smith.

“The United States remains committed to ensuring a peaceful resolution to this conflict,” he added.

The U.S. alleges that Kabarebe is a Rwandan government liaison to M23 and orchestrates RDF support for the armed group.

“In addition, Kabarebe manages much of Rwanda and M23’s generation of revenue from the DRC’s mineral resources. He has coordinated the export of extracted minerals from mining sites in the DRC for eventual export from Rwanda,” the U.S. Government said.

The U.S. and the United Nations both claim that the armed group, which has rapidly expanded its territorial control in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, is responsible for numerous human rights abuses.

“OFAC designated M23 on January 3, 2013, pursuant to E.O. 13413, for committing serious violations of international law involving the targeting of children in situations of armed conflict in the DRC, including killing and maiming civilians, sexual violence, abduction, forced displacement, and receiving arms and related materials, including military aircraft and equipment, or advice, training, or assistance, including financing and financial support for military activities in the DRC,” the U.S. Treasury statement read.

OFAC has also sanctioned Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston, a senior member and spokesperson for M23 and the Congo River Alliance, alongside two of Kanyuka’s companies registered in the U.K. and France.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The companies include Kingston Fresh LTD, a food services company in the U.K. directed and owned by Kanyuka.

The U.S. Treasury also cited Kingston Holding, a mining consultancy based in Paris, France, that is managed and owned by Kanyuka.

The U.S. sanctions mean that all property and interests in property of Kabarebe and Kanyuka that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. Additionally, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked.

At the end of January, M23 captured Goma, Bukavu, and the Kavumu Airport in a battle that killed thousands of civilians.