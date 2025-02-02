Connect with us

ANTI-TERROR WAR

US executes air strikes on Islamic State group in Somalia

Published

Feb 2 – US President Donald Trump says he ordered military air strikes on a senior attack planner and others from the Islamic State (IS) group in Somalia.

“These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies,” Trump posted on social media.

The US President added; “The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians.”

In a post on X, the Office of The President of Somalia said they had been informed of the US strike targeting senior IS leadership in the northern part of the country.

The BBC could not independently verify reports of casualties.

Trump did not name any of the people targeted in strikes.

The US President ended the post with: “The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that “WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!”

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the strikes “further degrade” the ability of IS “to plot and conduct terrorist attacks” and “sends a clear signal that the United States always stands ready to find and eliminate terrorists”.

