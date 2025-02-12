Connect with us

Africa

US Defense Secretary Hegseth urges African nations to take the lead on their security

Hegseth reiterated that while the U.S. remains committed to countering security threats, African nations must take primary responsibility for their own stability and defense.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – The United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has called on African nations to take charge in addressing the security challenges facing the continent.

The statement comes at a time when the Trump administration has vowed not to involve itself with ‘other people’s fights.’

Several African countries are currently grappling with different forms of conflict ranging from terrorism and insurgencies in the Sahel and Somalia, leadership wrangles in South Sudan and the fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo

“Met with the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) Commander General Michael Langley and his leadership team—focused on smarter, more effective engagement,” Hegseth stated.

“The U.S. will stand strong against threats, but African partners must take the lead on their security.”

Hegseth made the remarks when he visited U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, on Feb. 11, 2025, as part of his first overseas trip in office.

AFRICOM disclosed that Hegseth’s visit included discussions with AFRICOM Commander Gen. Michael E. Langley and senior military leaders, where they reviewed strategic priorities, regional security threats, and ways to enhance cooperation with African nations.

The Defense Secretary also addressed military and civilian personnel in a town hall meeting, outlining the U.S. Department of Defense’s vision for security engagement in Africa.

As part of his broader diplomatic and security engagements, Hegseth also visited U.S. European Command (EUCOM), where he met with senior officials to discuss regional threats, strategic alliances, and U.S. military preparedness.

AFRICOM, headquartered in Stuttgart, is one of the seven U.S. geographic combatant commands, overseeing military cooperation with 53 African nations.

The command works with allies and regional partners to address transnational threats, counter malign actors, respond to crises, and build the capacity of African security forces.

