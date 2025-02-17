US airstrike in Somalia kills two ISIS operatives

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16— The United States Africa Command (USAFRICOM), in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia on Sunday conducted an airstrike against ISIS-Somalia in the country’s northeast, killing two terrorists, according to an initial assessment.

USAFRICOM confirmed that no civilians were harmed in the operation.

The command stated that it would continue to evaluate the results and provide updates as necessary.

“Specific details about units and assets will not be released to ensure continued operations security,” USAFRICOM said Monday.

USAFRICOM said that those latest strike reinforces the U.S. commitment to degrading ISIS and other terrorist organizations that pose a threat to the US, its allies, and civilians.

The airstrike comes just two weeks after a similar operation on February 1, 2025, which targeted senior ISIS-Somalia leadership in a network of cave complexes approximately 50 miles southeast of Bosaso.

The earlier strikes killed approximately 14 ISIS operatives, including Ahmed Maeleninine, a key recruiter and financier responsible for coordinating jihadist movements into the U.S. and Europe.

USAFRICOM reiterated its commitment to working with Somali forces to disrupt terrorist networks and prevent ISIS-Somalia from expanding its influence in the region.

“Degrading ISIS and other terrorist organizations’ ability to plot and conduct attacks that threaten the U.S. homeland, our partners, and civilians remains central to U.S. Africa Command’s mission,” it said.