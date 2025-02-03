Connect with us

EDUCATION

UoN students storm HELB offices over loan delays, police restrict access

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – A section of University of Nairobi (UoN) students stormed the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) offices at Anniversary Towers on Monday, protesting delays in loan disbursements that have left many struggling to cover essential academic and personal expenses.

The protest comes two weeks after UoN students issued a seven-day ultimatum on January 14, urging the government to address the delays or face mass demonstrations.

The students lamented that the funds—on which they heavily rely for tuition, accommodation, and daily sustenance—were long overdue, pushing many into financial distress.

“We have rent arrears, we can’t afford meals, and our academic progress [is] at risk,” said one of the protesters. “HELB is our lifeline, and these delays are unacceptable.”

The lending agency has attributed the delays to budgetary constraints, rising demand for financial aid, and difficulties recovering loans from past beneficiaries.

Recurring delays

HELB, established in 1995 to provide affordable loans to university and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students, has faced growing criticism over recurrent disbursement delays in recent years.

HELB acknowledged the delays in a statement, citing regulatory compliance and processing challenges, but assured students that efforts were underway to expedite disbursements.

“We are aware of the frustrations caused by the delays and are working tirelessly to ensure the funds are released as soon as possible,” the statement read in part.

Despite these assurances, students across various institutions have expressed dissatisfaction with HELB’s handling of the situation, warning of more widespread demonstrations should the agency fil to resolve issue promptly.

The standoff has reignited concerns over the sustainability of the student loan program, with calls for the government to prioritize education funding to safeguard the academic future of thousands of students dependent on HELB.

