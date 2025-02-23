Unpacking STEM Careers: The Power of Mentorship in Guiding Girls to Success

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Joy Wanja Muraya

She grew up captivated by medical drama television shows, admiring the confidence and expertise of doctors as they saved lives in the emergency room. Their swift decision-making and unwavering commitment to patient care sparked a deep passion in young Jackie, inspiring her to pursue a career in medicine.

At just 12 years old, she was fascinated by how doctors attended to patients, diagnosed illnesses, prescribed treatments, and followed up with recovery plans. Watching these interactions, she secretly wished that one day, she would be the one in a white coat, a stethoscope draped around her neck, comforting and treating patients.

“I was drawn to the compassion and quick decision-making in healthcare. I admired how doctors balanced their roles as both medical experts and understanding caregivers,” she recalls.

Today, Dr. Jackline Odhiambo, a physician, is living her childhood dream. Through her work, she cultivates the empathy and resilience that define healthcare professionals.

The Journey to Medicine

“Even in medical school, though I was exposed to different specialities like surgery and paediatrics, I remained drawn to clinical medicine,” she says.

Despite the long hours and intense workload, Dr. Odhiambo remains grateful for her decision to dedicate her life to helping others. Beyond her profession, she volunteers as a member of the Rotary Club of Nairobi East, District 9212, which covers Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Eritrea.

Medical school was no easy feat, but she never let challenges deter her from pursuing her passion. Her biggest support system was her family, particularly her father, who encouraged her to follow her dreams.

“Medical school isn’t an 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. experience; it’s a commitment that involves extensive reading, hands-on classwork, and long hours with patients,” she explains.

“The day doesn’t end when your shift does. If you spend the whole night with a patient, there’s no time off the next morning—you move straight into the next class or the next patient.”

According to Dr. Odhiambo, having a strong support system is crucial in maintaining motivation, whether in medical school or a career in science.

Challenges and Progress for Women in Science

As a woman in science, she has encountered both rewarding experiences and challenges. Occasionally, some patients have expressed a preference for male doctors, believing they would receive better care. However, she notes that perceptions are evolving, with more women entering previously male-dominated fields such as neurosurgery, engineering, and aviation.

“People used to say a woman has to prove herself twice as much, but my advice is simple: don’t doubt yourself. Confidence in your abilities will earn you respect,” she says.

Dr. Odhiambo believes that gender should not define one’s success in STEM fields. She emphasizes that women in leadership roles in STEM are recognized for their competence rather than their gender.

Impact Through Rotary International

As a Rotary Club member, Dr. Odhiambo has had the opportunity to use her medical expertise to serve communities, particularly those with limited access to healthcare. She joined Rotary International in 2020, drawn by the idea of organized charity that pools resources to create meaningful impact.

Through Rotary, she has participated in several medical camps, partnering with other Rotary Clubs and healthcare organizations to provide essential medical services. One of the most impactful camps she attended was held at a local dispensary, where they provided medical consultations for patients with chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

Another large-scale medical camp, spanning three days, allowed her to offer consultations to even more patients, including those battling cancer. Many of them lacked access to medical care or financial resources to seek treatment.

“I was grateful that through Rotary, I could impact lives by providing much-needed medical services,” she says.

This year, Rotary International is celebrating 100 years in Africa under the theme “Magic of Rotary.” In Kenya, the celebration includes a signature project at Pumwani Maternity Hospital, aimed at improving access to maternal healthcare.

Dr. Odhiambo highlights that medical camps play a crucial role in early diagnosis and treatment, serve as referral points for specialized care, and provide much-needed health education to communities.

Encouraging the Next Generation of Women in STEM

Outside of her medical work, Dr. Odhiambo enjoys hiking, road trips, exercising, and cooking—activities that help her relax and rejuvenate.

During this year’s International Day for Women and Girls in Science, themed “Unpacking STEM Careers: Her Voice in Science,” she encourages young women to explore science, engineering, and related fields. She emphasizes that the key to success is persistence and passion.

“It may take time, but don’t give up. There are always people willing to support you—find them and walk with them. Be a leader in science, and your impact will be lasting,” she says.

For aspiring female doctors, she underscores the importance of curiosity and dedication.

“Medicine isn’t just about treating diseases; it’s about bringing hope and healing. Believe in yourself, trust your abilities, and break barriers. The world needs your compassion, intelligence, and dedication.”