Uhuru Park. /NMS

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru Park most reviewed park in Kenya

The Park, which offers recreational activities, contains an artificial lake, several national monuments and an assembly ground used for public gatherings.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – Uhuru Park has been ranked as the most reviewed park across the country in recently released data by Google Maps.

Google Maps, which is marking two decades since it was launched, listed the recently revamped Uhuru Park as the topmost reviewed park in the platform.

Uhuru Park was followed closely by the Nairobi National park located along Lang’ata Road about 8km from the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

Being the only Wildlife Park in the world that is close to the Country’s Capital city the Nairobi National Park was the first park to be gazetted in Kenya.

The Park which covers an area of 117 KM2 on 45 Squares miles lies about 5000-6000 feet above sea level.

Nairobi National park offers a wide variety of wildlife, birdlife and the best scenic views from the park and beyond.

The park is home to over 100 mammal species including 4 of the Big 5 which are Lion Buffalo, Leopard and Rhino.

It is also the major Rhino sanctuary for breeding and restocking other parks.

Other parks that were listed as the most reviewed include Tsavo East National park, Mount Kenya National park Haller Park , Ngong Road Forest Sanctuary, Lake Nakuru National Park, Aberdare National Park, August 7th Memorial Park and  Amboseli National Park.

Since the platform was launched as an initial basic mapping service back in 2005 the platform has certainly evolved to include features like real-time traffic, Street View, and 3D views making it stand out among other platforms.

Over the past two decades, Google Maps has evolved from a simple navigation tool into one of the most trusted and used platforms worldwide.

