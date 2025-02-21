Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru describes Chebukati as a resilent leader despite challenges

While mourning him, Kenyatta highlighted his resilience despite various challenges during his tenure at the electoral body.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta says the late Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati was a leader who played a central role Kenya’s electoral landscape.

While mourning him, Kenyatta highlighted his resilience despite various challenges during his tenure at the electoral body.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Throughout his time in office, he played a pivotal role in shaping our nation’s electoral landscape, often navigating intricate challenges with remarkable resilience,” he stated.

“My heart goes out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May they find strength and solace in cherished memories.”

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC hails Chebukati’s dedication to the rule of law

IEBC CEO Hussein Marjan singled out the 2023 Election Management Awards in Lisbon, Portugal where he earned an award.

38 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MP Shakeel Shabir mourns Chebukati as a great man who should be given a state funeral

Despite his shortcomings, Shakeel pointed out that the country should mourn him as a statesman.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall Intensifies war on drug abuse with new policies and rehabilitation programs

To support addiction recovery, the county has established the Sinai Rehabilitation Centre, which provides medical, counseling, and rehabilitation services for up to 1,500 patients.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Skyline Poised for Transformation as Over Two-Decade-Old Development Policy Under Review

The proposed policy aims to promote modernization and protect residential neigubourhoods through use of landuse tools.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ emeritus Maraga critisises govt over failure of SHA

Maraga expressed concern over reports that the Rural Urban Private Hospitals Association is considering suspending medical services because the government has not reimbursed them

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto mourns Chebukati as a principled and diligent leader

Chebukati passed away at the age of 64 on Thursday night at the Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted in critical condition.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Sing’Oei apologises for posting fake AI generated video

PS Sing'Oei acknowledged the mistake adding that he regreted any confusion the video may have caused.

3 hours ago

Top stories

Former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati Dies at 64

Sources indicate that the former IEBC chair had been battling cancer and was receiving treatment in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the...

4 hours ago