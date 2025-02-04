Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Uganda begins Ebola vaccine trial after new outbreak

The first patient, a 32-year-old male nurse, died last week.

Published

Uganda has launched a trial of a vaccine against the Sudan strain of the Ebola virus, following an outbreak in the country with three confirmed cases.

The first patient, a 32-year-old male nurse, died last week.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On Monday, the initial participant in the trial, who is currently in isolation, received a dose of the trial vaccine, which was developed by the International Aids Vaccine Initiative, a global non-profit organisation.

There is currently no approved vaccine for the Sudan strain of Ebola. One does exist, however, for the Zaire strain, which has been prevalent in the past in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Symptoms of Ebola infection include fever, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, and sore throat, followed by vomiting, diarrhoea, rash, and internal and external bleeding.

It is transmitted through contact with infected bodily fluids and tissues.

The Sudan Ebola virus is severe, killing at least 40% of those infected in past outbreaks, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Uganda is currently experiencing its sixth outbreak of the disease.

Forty contacts of the first victim of this outbreak will be vaccinated in this phase of the roll-out jointly conducted with the WHO, it said in a statement on Monday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Uganda’s health ministry has confirmed 234 contacts as listed for monitoring.

The WHO is collaborating with Uganda’s ministry of health, the Uganda Virus Research Institute, and the Makerere University Lung Institute to conduct the trials.

“This marks a major milestone in public health emergency response and demonstrates the power of collaboration for global health security,” said WHO director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti.

“If proven effective, the vaccine will further strengthen measures to protect communities from future outbreaks.”

The previous outbreak of the Sudan strain in Uganda was confirmed in September 2022 and resulted in more than 70 deaths. It was declared over in January 2023.

Although Uganda had access to the same candidate vaccine at the time, trials could not be conducted before the outbreak ended.

Over the weekend, the first 2,160 doses of the vaccine candidate and treatments arrived in the capital, Kampala.

Health authorities and research teams worked swiftly to prepare for the trial, including briefing researchers, arranging logistics and developing study protocols.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

WHO scrambles USD1mn respose to arrest Sudan virus outbreak in Uganda

The Sudan virus disease,which belongs to the same family s Ebola is a severe, often fatal illness affecting humans and other primates.

4 days ago

Africa

Uganda’s controversial tweeting general quits X

Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, has announced that he has quit X, where he has been posting controversial messages. The...

January 10, 2025

EAC

LSK bids revocation of ‘lopsided’ advocate recognition deal with Uganda

The LSK criticized Uganda’s reluctance to honor the agreement between the two nations, describing its stance as deliberate and detrimental to regional legal integration.

December 10, 2024

EAC

LSK vows retaliation after Uganda denied Karua practicing certificate

The LSK condemned the decision to bar Karua’s practice as "derogatory, contemptuous, and high-handed."

December 10, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

US demands answers on Besigye’s reported abduction in Nairobi

The State Department's Bureau of African Affairs emphasized the need for transparent explanations about the situation that led to Besigye’s detention, stating that it...

November 22, 2024

Africa

Kenya accused of harboring abduction ops after Uganda’s Besigye’s seizure

Dr. Besigye’s lawyers have accused Kenyan and Ugandan authorities of collusion, though Kenya’s government denies any involvement.

November 21, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Karua demands accountability over Besigye’s abduction in Nairobi

Besigye, a four-time Ugandan presidential candidate and outspoken critic of President Yoweri Museveni, attended a book launch hosted by Karua in Nairobi on Saturday.

November 20, 2024

Top stories

Kizza Besigye’s Wife Demands His Release After Alleged Abduction in Nairobi

According to his wife Winnie Byanyima, Besigye was forcibly taken and transported across the border to Uganda, where he is now reportedly being held...

November 20, 2024