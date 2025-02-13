UDA slots second phase of grassroots elections on April 11 and 12

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced the second phase of its grassroots elections from April 11-12 across 22 counties.

In a statement on Thursday, the party’s National Election Board (NEB) Chairperson, Antony Mwaura, said that elections will be held on Friday, April 11, in Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Kajiado, Turkana, Kisii, Nyamira, Bungoma, Migori, Siaya, and Kisumu.

He added party branches in Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Isiolo, Taita Taveta, Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, and Tana River counties will hold elections on Saturday, April 12.

“The National Election Board of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) hereby issues an official notice regarding the phase two polling center-level grassroots elections scheduled for April 11 and 12, 2025,” read the statement.

Mwaura urged all interested candidates to register, stating that registration is open to all aspirants and participants.

The announcement follows UDA’s decision on June 27, 2024, to postpone grassroots elections in 14 counties due to the deadly anti-finance bill demonstrations that rocked the nation in June and July 2024.

The party had urged aspirants to remain patient and await further communication regarding a new election date.

“The National Election Board of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) hereby issues this formal notice regarding the grassroots elections originally scheduled for June 28 and 29, 2024,” read part of the June 26, 2024, notice.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, the Board has determined that it is necessary to postpone the aforementioned grassroots elections,” the ruling party told its members.