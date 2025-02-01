Two suspected thugs killed by mob justice in Kisumu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya Feb 1 – Two suspected thugs, believed to be part of a gang that has been terrorizing residents of Milimani Estate, were killed this morning.

A resident who spoke to Capital FM News said the duo are suspected of being part of a gang that has been robbing pedestrians and breaking into houses, stealing valuables.

The two men died after being subjected to mob justice by citizens who cornered them after they had attacked a pedestrian and attempted to flee.

Police took the bodies to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary.