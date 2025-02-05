Connect with us

TUK Vice-Chancellor Prof. Benedict Mutua stated that the University Management Board (UMB) and the Student Association of TUK (SATUK) Council reached the decision following a consultative meeting/FILE

TUK VC promises ‘fatherly dialogue’ after rescinding student suspensions

The Vice-Chancellor instead announced plans for a “fatherly dialogue” with affected students.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – The Technical University of Kenya (TUK) has rescinded the suspension letters issued to six students accused of planning and executing a strike that disrupted examinations.

In a memo on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Benedict Mutua stated that the University Management Board (UMB) and the Student Association of TUK (SATUK) Council reached the decision following a consultative meeting.

“The university has resolved to withdraw the suspension letters of the six students. The Vice-Chancellor will engage with the affected students in a fatherly dialogue,” Mutua said.

The six students had been accused of deliberately planning, organizing, and actively participating in actions that led to disruptions and property destruction within the university.

Additionally, TUK claimed their actions resulted in the interruption of ongoing and scheduled examinations.

On Monday, the university suspended diploma and undergraduate examinations, which were scheduled to take place from February 3 to February 15.

In a memo on Monday, Academic Registrar Moses Wamalwa cited an ongoing strike by teaching staff—members of the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU)—as the reason for the suspension.

“Please note that the suspension takes effect immediately. Consequently, all diploma and undergraduate students are directed to vacate the university premises by 2:45 PM today, Monday, February 3, 2025,” Wamalwa stated.

