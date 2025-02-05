TUK seeks talks with lecturers to secure resumption of learning

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – The Technical University of Kenya has announced that it is seeking to hold talks with lecturers in an effort to ensure the resumption of learning.

This comes after the university was ordered to shut down indefinitely following a strike by staff over delayed salaries.

In a memo, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Benedict Mutua stated that the Kenya Universities Students’ Organization (KUSO) and the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) are actively working to resolve the issues raised by staff in order to facilitate the swift resumption of academic programs.

He added that once the university reopens, students will be given two weeks to revise before sitting for their final examinations.

“The university remains committed to dialogue with both staff and students as a way of resolving emerging concerns,” said Prof. Mutua.

He urged students to remain calm as the university works towards resolving the current situation.

The university had suspended diploma and undergraduate examinations scheduled to start on Monday, February 3, and lasting until February 15.

Learning paralysed

In a memo, Academic Registrar Moses Wamalwa stated that the suspension was due to an ongoing strike by teaching staff who are members of UASU and KUSU.

“Please note that the suspension takes effect immediately. Consequently, all diploma and undergraduate students are directed to vacate the university premises by 2:45 pm today, Monday, February 5, 2025,” Wamalwa said.

This led to the suspension of six students who were accused of planning and executing a strike that disrupted examinations at the university.

KUSO opposed the suspensions on Wednesday, calling them unjust and a violation of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, which guarantees fundamental rights.

KUSO argued that the students had done nothing wrong except stand firm in demanding their rights.

“We issue a 24-hour ultimatum to the Vice-Chancellor of TUK to immediately reinstate all suspended students unconditionally and cease any form of intimidation or repression against students exercising their constitutional rights,” KUSO said.