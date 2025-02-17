TSC boss Nancy Macharia mourns KEPSHA chairman Nzioka as a gallant academic leader

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – Teachers Service Commission Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nancy Macharia has mourned Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association (KEPSHA) Chairman Johnston Nzioka, calling him a gallant academic leader whose passing is a great loss to the education sector.

Nzioka died through a road accident in Athi River where police confirmed he succumbed to injuries after his four-wheel-drive vehicle collided with a moving trailer on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway on Sunday night.

“On behalf of the Teachers Service Commission, I wish to send our utmost and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Nzioka during this sad period of mourning. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Macharia stated.

Macharia recalled that Nzioka’s incredible academic performance and commitment to service saw him rise from the position of classroom teacher in 1987 to Headship in 2012.

“Mr Nzioka is undoubtedly one of Kenya’s most respected academic stalwarts, who has for 38 years served diligently as an ebullient and dedicated teacher under the Teachers Service Commission,” said Nancy.

The late Nzioka was the Headteacher of Donholm Primary & Junior Secondary Schools in Nairobi till his demise.

Macharia also hailed the Late’s delivery of service as peerless, recalling that it led him to a series of professional achievements and successes.

In her view, Macharia said the apex of these successes was Nzioka’s election as the national chairman of the more than 23,000- member Kenya Primary School Heads Association.

“In the death of Nzioka, Kenya has lost one of its most gallant academic soldiers, a man who will be deeply missed by the teaching fraternity and the entire education sector,” she added.

As KEPSHA chairman, he led over 24,000 primary school heads nationwide, advocating for policies to improve education, including timely capitation funds.