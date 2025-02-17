Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TSC Secretary Nancy Macharia. /FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

TSC boss Nancy Macharia mourns KEPSHA chairman Nzioka as a gallant academic leader

Nzioka died through a road accident in Athi River where police confirmed he succumbed to injuries after his four-wheel-drive vehicle collided with a moving trailer on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – Teachers Service Commission Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nancy Macharia has mourned Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association (KEPSHA) Chairman Johnston Nzioka, calling him a gallant academic leader whose passing is a great loss to the education sector.

Nzioka died through a road accident in Athi River where police confirmed he succumbed to injuries after his four-wheel-drive vehicle collided with a moving trailer on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway on Sunday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“On behalf of the Teachers Service Commission, I wish to send our utmost and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Nzioka during this sad period of mourning. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Macharia stated.

Macharia recalled that Nzioka’s incredible academic performance and commitment to service saw him rise from the position of classroom teacher in 1987 to Headship in 2012.

“Mr Nzioka is undoubtedly one of Kenya’s most respected academic stalwarts, who has for 38 years served diligently as an ebullient and dedicated teacher under the Teachers Service Commission,” said Nancy.

The late Nzioka was the Headteacher of Donholm Primary & Junior Secondary Schools in Nairobi till his demise.

Macharia also hailed the Late’s delivery of service as peerless, recalling that it led him to a series of professional achievements and successes.

In her view, Macharia said the apex of these successes was Nzioka’s election as the national chairman of the more than 23,000- member Kenya Primary School Heads Association.

“In the death of Nzioka, Kenya has lost one of its most gallant academic soldiers, a man who will be deeply missed by the teaching fraternity and the entire education sector,” she added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As KEPSHA chairman, he led over 24,000 primary school heads nationwide, advocating for policies to improve education, including timely capitation funds.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

19.5mn Kenyans Enrolled in UHC

Kindiki noted that while progress has been made, more needs to be done to ensure all registered individuals actively contribute to the program to...

9 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs warn against favoritism in SHA staff recruitment

Endebess MP Robert Pukose, who chairs the National Assembly Committee on Health, stated that reports of favoritism and victimization in the hiring process will...

18 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Petition filed at JSC on removal of Magistrate Mathias Okuche over misconduct

In his petition William Othiambo Ngita, raised concerns about the magistrate’s handling of a property dispute case, which was dismissed with costs under questionable...

30 minutes ago

Top stories

KEPSHA Chairman Johnson Nzioka Dies in Athi River Road Accident

He succumbed to injuries after his four-wheel-drive vehicle collided with a moving trailer on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway on Sunday night.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC Selection Panel begins verification ahead of candidates shortlisting

In a statement on Sunday, the panel confirmed that applicants submitted their documents both in person at the Secretariat in County House Building, Parliament...

22 hours ago

Africa

Kenya must limit financial contributions to the AU: Atandi

Atandi suggested that Kenya should reduce its financial support to the AU and even consider leaving the 55-member bloc.

23 hours ago

Africa

Kaluma vows to petition EAC to quit the AU over ‘colonial bias’

Kaluma criticized what he described as deep-rooted regional and colonial biases in the AU’s leadership selection process.

23 hours ago

Africa

Ruto commits to advancing Africa’s agenda after AUC loss

President Ruto congratulated Youssouf and assured him of Kenya’s full support during his tenure.

1 day ago