NATIONAL NEWS

Tributes pour in for legendary broadcastor Leonard Mambo Mbotela

Growing up, Mbotela’s show, Je, Huu Ni Ungwana? was more than just a radio program it was a moment of reflection, a lesson in morality

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has described veteran broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela as a guiding force for a society that needed constant reminders of dignity and decency.

In his tribute, Wetangula recalled Mbotela’s mastery of the Swahili language and his eloquence.

He pointed out that his ability to capture the essence of Kenya’s culture made him a giant in the industry.

“Growing up, Mbotela’s show, Je, Huu Ni Ungwana? was more than just a radio program it was a moment of reflection, a lesson in morality,” he stated.

“I never imagined a day when Leonard Mambo Mbotela’s voice would fade into silence. For decades, his deep, commanding tone filled our airwaves, shaping conversations, instilling values, and chronicling Kenya’s journey through history,” he said. “Today, as I reflect on his passing, I feel the weight of this loss not just for the media fraternity but for the entire nation.”

