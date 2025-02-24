Connect with us

Treasury undertakes to cover import duty, VAT on Ramadhan dates

According to Duale, this initiative underscores the administration’s dedication to fostering religious inclusivity and national unity.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 Environment Cabinet Aden Duale has welcomed the government’s move to cover import duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) on dates being imported for Iftar.

According to Duale, this initiative underscores the administration’s dedication to fostering religious inclusivity and national unity.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to President William Ruto for the government’s unwavering support and solidarity with Kenya’s Muslim community through the importation of duty-free dates for this year’s Holy Month of Ramadan, set to begin on March 31st,” he said.

“This noble initiative eases access to this essential fruit for Iftar and further reflects the government’s commitment to fostering religious inclusivity and national unity.”

The announcement follows a request from the Supreme Council of Kenyan Muslims, seeking tax exemption on imported dates for Ramadan use.

In response, the Ministry of National Treasury and Economic Planning granted exemption from the Import Declaration Fee (IDF) and the Railway Development Levy (RDL) on the imported dates.

The National Chairman of the Supreme Council of Kenyan Muslims has been requested to provide the necessary documentation for customs clearance to facilitate a smooth importation process.

Traditionally, Muslims break their fasts with dates animating the actions of the prophet Muhammad in the Quran.

