NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury to pay Sh206bn of pending bills after nod

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has disclosed that the pending bills committee has greenlighted the payment of Sh206 billion worth of pending bills.

This is out of the Sh663 billion owed by the government to suppliers, which have accumulated over time.

Mbadi, speaking at a public participation forum for the Finance Bill 2025 in Nairobi, explained that the approved Sh206 billion was part of a larger effort to ensure there is a steady circulation of money within the economy.

He revealed that the Pending Bills Committee had analyzed a total of Sh474 billion worth of pending liabilities, ultimately approving the payment of Sh206 billion.

He highlighted that the majority of the funds owed are to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which had supplied goods and services to the government for amounts not exceeding Sh10 million.

“This payment will not only help in clearing the debt but will also ensure more money circulates in the economy, a move aimed at easing the financial pressure on Kenyans,” Mbadi said, emphasizing the government’s commitment to improving the financial well-being of citizens as part of the broad-based administration’s promises.

Likewise, Mbadi disclosed that the government is in the process of enacting a supplementary budget to settle the dues of suppliers with outstanding amounts not exceeding Sh10 million.

For those with larger debts, the payments will be cleared in a subsequent supplementary budget.

The Cabinet had, in June last year, given a nod to the establishment of the special committee on pending bills.

The Pending Bills Verification Committee is tasked with the auditing of liabilities for the period between 2005 and 2022.

