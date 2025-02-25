Traffic collision in Koru claims 4 passengers, several injured

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 25 — A tragic road accident on Monday night at Koru along the Kisumu-Nairobi highway left four passengers dead.

The accident involved a bus and a trailer at Kambi Awend, Koru, leaving several passengers injured.

“Four fatalities reported—three men and one woman. All bodies have been taken to St. Vincent De Paul Funeral Home,” a police report circulted on Tuesday read.

Four other passengers with multiple injuries were taken to Muhoroni County Hospital.

The bus was traveling from Bondo to Nairobi when it collided with the trailer under unclear circumstances.

Police had a difficult time keeping off locals who had rushed to the scene in an attempt to loot valuables from the bus.

Teargas was lobbed at the agitated crowd to disperse them.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident while urging motorists to exercise caution.

The two vehicles were towed to Muhoroni Police Station for inspection.