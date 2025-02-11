TI corruption index report: Kenya ranked 121 out of 180 countries

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 – A recently released corruption report has ranked Kenya position 121 out of 180 countries.

According to the study by Transparency International conducted in 2024, Kenya obtained a score of 32 out of 100, from a score of 31 points the previous year.

The survey indicated that the score fell below the Sub-Saharan average score of 33 and the global average score of 43 with a score below 50 indicates serious levels of public sector corruption.

“A one-point improvement is not enough. Kenya continues to struggle with deep-rooted corruption that undermines service delivery and economic growth,” Transparency International Kenya’s Executive Director, Sheila Masinde stated.

Rwanda topped the East African region with 57 points compared to 53 points in 2023 while Tanzania scored 41 from 40 in 2023.

Uganda maintains a score of 26, and Burundi has 17 from 20 points in 2023.

Tanzania rose to 41 from 40, Uganda stagnated at 26, and Burundi recorded a decline from 20 to 17 points.

Whereas across sub-Saharan Africa, Seychelles led with 72 points, followed by Cabo Verde (62), Botswana (57), and Mauritius (51).

Globally, Denmark, Finland, and Singapore topped the 2024 CPI with scores of 90, 88, and 84, respectively, while South Sudan (8), Somalia (9), and Venezuela (10) ranked at the bottom.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The report dubbed ‘The 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI)’ however highlighted that global corruption levels remain alarmingly high.

“Kenyans must remain relentless in demanding accountability because corruption thrives where scrutiny is weak. By consistently questioning those in power, exposing wrongdoing, and refusing to stay silent, we can push back against impunity, protect human rights, and build a transparent, just society,” Masinde stated.

It pointed out that efforts to combat it are faltering, amidst declining democracy, rampant human rights violations, and adverse climate crisis across the globe.

It stated that corruption continues to grow in scale and complexity with a huge ripple effect.

It stated that this is causing devastating consequences for global climate action, as corruption diverts critical resources, weakens environmental governance, and hinders urgent efforts to combat climate change.