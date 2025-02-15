Tension and Hope: Raila’s supporters gather in Kondele for AUC election outcome

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 15 — Ecstatic fans of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga gathered in Kondele, Kisumu, on Saturday awaiting with bated breath for the voting outcome of the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson election.

Odinga is vying for the position against two other candidates in a race to succeed Moussa Faki who has led the commision for eight years.

A large television screen has been mounted at the Kondele roundabout, where his supporters are closely following the proceedings.

“This is a must-win. We’re confident,” said Jacob Otieno, a matatu tout, as the AU Assembly got underway in Addis Ababa on Saturday.

Otieno believes this is Odinga’s moment after multiple unsuccessful attempts to clinch Kenya’s presidency.

“We trust God that Raila will win. We are tired of heartbreaks. This time around, we hope for the best,” he said.

His supporters argue that Odinga is well-suited for the position and that African heads of state should grant him the honor of serving them.

Unwavering support

However, much praise has also been directed toward President William Ruto for his unwavering support in advancing Odinga’s candidacy.

Obat Lord Masira, a businessman, emphasized that regardless of the outcome, Raila will always be revered.

“We will always be thankful to President Ruto. He has shown true friendship,” he said.

“His government financed Baba’s campaign from day one to this moment. He gave it his best.”

A caravan was making rounds through the major streets of the lakeside city, hinting at what lies ahead should Odinga secure the seat.

A few people, albeit in hushed tones, however expressed doubts about Odinga’s chances.

“For him to win would be a miracle. He has lost all elections in Kenya. How sure are you that he will carry the continent?” said a lorry driver who declined to give his name.

The lakeside city remained calm, with locals gathered in eateries and other social joints, glued to television screens as they follow the proceedings.