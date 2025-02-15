Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A large television screen has been mounted at the Kondele roundabout, where his supporters are closely following the proceedings/CFM

Africa

Tension and Hope: Raila’s supporters gather in Kondele for AUC election outcome

Odinga is vying for the position against two other candidates in a race to succeed Moussa Faki who has led the commision for eight years.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 15 — Ecstatic fans of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga gathered in Kondele, Kisumu, on Saturday awaiting with bated breath for the voting outcome of the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson election.

Odinga is vying for the position against two other candidates in a race to succeed Moussa Faki who has led the commision for eight years.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A large television screen has been mounted at the Kondele roundabout, where his supporters are closely following the proceedings.

“This is a must-win. We’re confident,” said Jacob Otieno, a matatu tout, as the AU Assembly got underway in Addis Ababa on Saturday.

Otieno believes this is Odinga’s moment after multiple unsuccessful attempts to clinch Kenya’s presidency.

“We trust God that Raila will win. We are tired of heartbreaks. This time around, we hope for the best,” he said.

His supporters argue that Odinga is well-suited for the position and that African heads of state should grant him the honor of serving them.

Unwavering support

However, much praise has also been directed toward President William Ruto for his unwavering support in advancing Odinga’s candidacy.

Obat Lord Masira, a businessman, emphasized that regardless of the outcome, Raila will always be revered.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We will always be thankful to President Ruto. He has shown true friendship,” he said.

“His government financed Baba’s campaign from day one to this moment. He gave it his best.”

A caravan was making rounds through the major streets of the lakeside city, hinting at what lies ahead should Odinga secure the seat.

A few people, albeit in hushed tones, however expressed doubts about Odinga’s chances.

“For him to win would be a miracle. He has lost all elections in Kenya. How sure are you that he will carry the continent?” said a lorry driver who declined to give his name.

The lakeside city remained calm, with locals gathered in eateries and other social joints, glued to television screens as they follow the proceedings.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUC RACE 2025

Leaders unite in wishing Raila victory in crucial AUC vote

Odinga concluded his campaign for the African Union’s top job with a visit to Bujumbura, Burundi, where he met with President Évariste Ndayishimiye.

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges Sudan warring parties to dialogue, allow humanitarian access

President Ruto emphasized the urgent need for global intervention to address the humanitarian crisis affecting millions of Sudanese citizens.

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto backs African Credit Rating Agency to counter biased global ratings

President Ruto criticized Western-affiliated rating agencies for their negative portrayal of Africa’s risk factors.

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto in Addis Ababa for 38th AU Summit ahead of AUC chair elections

The summit themed "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations” will focus on discussions on reparatory justice, addressing historical injustices, and...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘I am not going to vie again under UDA. UDA has betrayed me’: Wamuchomba

Wamuchomba insisted that regardless of the position she seeks in the future, the UDA party will not be an option for her.

2 days ago

Africa

Raila Has Options if AUC Bid Falls Through, Allies Say

“He has many bullets left,” Orengo said, implying that the seasoned politician remains a force to reckon with.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Whitman co-chairs key conservation meeting with Ruto’s Security Advisor Monica Juma

KWS noted that the KRRE initiative aims to address challenges posed by overcrowded sanctuaries, territorial conflicts, and limited ecological space resulting from Kenya's successful...

3 days ago

Top stories

President Ruto congratulates Aga Khan V in a phone call

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V formally assumed office on Tuesday, succeeding his father, who passed away in Lisbon, surrounded by his family.

3 days ago