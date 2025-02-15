Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mazingira House, DCI Headquarters in Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Swindle posing as DCI forensic expert arraigned in court

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Manace Otieno Ayata falsely presented himself as a Crime Scene Investigator attached to the DCI’s National Forensic Laboratory.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – A man posing as a forensic expert and offering tape-lift services to car sellers was arraigned on Friday following his arrest at Ridgeways Centre along Kiambu Road.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Manace Otieno Ayata falsely presented himself as a Crime Scene Investigator attached to the DCI’s National Forensic Laboratory.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

His cover was blown when an unsuspecting car owner, seeking forensic tape-lift services from him, went seeking him at DCI offices.

“In the incident that occurred on February 13, the complainant, who had just purchased a vehicle as a Valentine’s Day gift, asked the sellers where he could get the service. He was given Ayata’s contact and informed that the suspect worked at DCI Headquarters,” the DCI stated.

Upon arriving at the main entrance of the DCI Headquarters, the complainant attempted to reach Ayata by phone without success.

Seeking assistance, he approached security personnel, who directed him to the Forensic Lab, where he expected to meet the suspect.

After several unanswered calls, the DCI said the complainant approached a Chief Inspector of Police conducting a tape-lift service on another vehicle in the parking yard.

“Good morning. Would you please direct me to Mr. Ayata’s office? I have an appointment,” he inquired.

Agent unknown

The officer then made several calls to colleagues to inquire about the suspect, but no one had ever heard of him.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“But as fate would have it, Ayata, who had stepped away from his phone, called back, right on cue for a showdown with real detectives,” the DCI added.

Sensing the situation, the complainant feigned continued interest in the service.

Ayata claimed he had stepped out of the office but could still provide the service at Ridgeways.

To avoid jeopardizing the complainant’s vehicle in an active police operation, detectives accompanied him in a government vehicle to the agreed location.

There, an unsuspecting Ayata was apprehended and taken into custody.

A search of his belongings led to the recovery of 19 vehicle logbooks, 35 tape-lift reports, assorted driving licenses, and national identification cards.

Appearing before Kahawa Law Courts, Ayata was released on a Sh500,000 bond with one surety of the same amount or alternatively, a Sh100,000 cash bail.

The case is set for mention on February 28, 2025.

The DCI disclosed that Serious Crimes Unit detectives have launched an extensive investigation, suspecting Ayata may be part of a larger organized criminal syndicate linked to motor vehicle fraud and theft.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

DCI apprehend 3 suspects in multi-million shilling warehouse heist

In one notable incident, the suspects broke into a warehouse and made off with goods worth Sh23.8 million.

29 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 officials linked to multi-billion fraud at KUSCCO to remain in custody

The suspects, arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts, are facing multiple charges, including conspiracy to defraud, contrary to Section 317 of the Penal Code,...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Migori County Govt bans food at funerals after death due to cholera

Health County Executive Committee member Caleb Opondi confirmed the disease outbreak as five people remain hospitalized.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Civil society showers Kisumu Central Police officers with love on Valentine’s day

The team bought flowers, which were given to each officer who was on duty and another set to be given out to the public...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges Sudan warring parties to dialogue, allow humanitarian access

President Ruto emphasized the urgent need for global intervention to address the humanitarian crisis affecting millions of Sudanese citizens.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto backs African Credit Rating Agency to counter biased global ratings

President Ruto criticized Western-affiliated rating agencies for their negative portrayal of Africa’s risk factors.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 foreigners among four suspects arrested in sting operation targeting fake university

According to the DCI, the suspects were arrested at the fake institution temporarily accommodated at the White Sands Hotel, in Mombasa.

1 day ago

Capital Health

AIDS care agency urges urgent condom access reforms amid declining donor support

A 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) and additional import duties increase the cost of condoms, making them less affordable.

1 day ago