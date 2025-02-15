Swindle posing as DCI forensic expert arraigned in court

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – A man posing as a forensic expert and offering tape-lift services to car sellers was arraigned on Friday following his arrest at Ridgeways Centre along Kiambu Road.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Manace Otieno Ayata falsely presented himself as a Crime Scene Investigator attached to the DCI’s National Forensic Laboratory.

His cover was blown when an unsuspecting car owner, seeking forensic tape-lift services from him, went seeking him at DCI offices.

“In the incident that occurred on February 13, the complainant, who had just purchased a vehicle as a Valentine’s Day gift, asked the sellers where he could get the service. He was given Ayata’s contact and informed that the suspect worked at DCI Headquarters,” the DCI stated.

Upon arriving at the main entrance of the DCI Headquarters, the complainant attempted to reach Ayata by phone without success.

Seeking assistance, he approached security personnel, who directed him to the Forensic Lab, where he expected to meet the suspect.

After several unanswered calls, the DCI said the complainant approached a Chief Inspector of Police conducting a tape-lift service on another vehicle in the parking yard.

“Good morning. Would you please direct me to Mr. Ayata’s office? I have an appointment,” he inquired.

Agent unknown

The officer then made several calls to colleagues to inquire about the suspect, but no one had ever heard of him.

“But as fate would have it, Ayata, who had stepped away from his phone, called back, right on cue for a showdown with real detectives,” the DCI added.

Sensing the situation, the complainant feigned continued interest in the service.

Ayata claimed he had stepped out of the office but could still provide the service at Ridgeways.

To avoid jeopardizing the complainant’s vehicle in an active police operation, detectives accompanied him in a government vehicle to the agreed location.

There, an unsuspecting Ayata was apprehended and taken into custody.

A search of his belongings led to the recovery of 19 vehicle logbooks, 35 tape-lift reports, assorted driving licenses, and national identification cards.

Appearing before Kahawa Law Courts, Ayata was released on a Sh500,000 bond with one surety of the same amount or alternatively, a Sh100,000 cash bail.

The case is set for mention on February 28, 2025.

The DCI disclosed that Serious Crimes Unit detectives have launched an extensive investigation, suspecting Ayata may be part of a larger organized criminal syndicate linked to motor vehicle fraud and theft.