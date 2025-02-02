Swedish Robotics Firm RSP Launches First India Plant in Chennai to Tap Growing Market

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Feb 2 – Sweden-based Robot System Products AB (RSP) has expanded its global footprint with the launch of its first manufacturing facility in Chennai, India, through its subsidiary Scandinavian Robot Systems India Pvt Ltd (RSP India). The move aims to localize production, enhance cost competitiveness, and position India as a key robotics manufacturing hub for South Asia.

Headquartered in Västerås, Sweden, RSP has operated as an independent entity for over two decades after initially being part of ABB’s robotics division. The company specializes in peripheral equipment for industrial robots, rather than manufacturing robots themselves. Its flagship product, the tool changer, enables robots to switch seamlessly between tools, enhancing their versatility for applications such as drilling, welding, and material handling.

“We offer solutions like tool changers for easy tool switching, swivels for infinite rotation, and customized hose packages that simplify robot integration. Our plug-and-play systems help reduce costly automation downtime,” said Arvind Vasu, Managing Director of RSP India, which began operations in November 2023.

The Chennai facility will initially focus on manufacturing dress packs for robots, including automatic tool changers, swivels, tool parking stands, and cable and hose management solutions. As the company strengthens local supplier partnerships, RSP plans to expand its product range by leveraging India’s robust manufacturing ecosystem.

“This facility is essential to our growth strategy in India,” said Eddie Eriksson, President of RSP AB. “By localizing production, we can quickly customize products, meet customer demands efficiently, and establish a sustainable presence in the region. Moreover, it strengthens our position as a South Asia hub, complementing our existing hubs in Europe and North America.”

RSP primarily supplies system integrators—companies that design and build robotic manufacturing cells for tasks like machine tending and welding. It also collaborates with line builders responsible for handling entire automotive production lines.

While automotive remains RSP’s largest market, the company sees growing demand across other industries, including general manufacturing, electronics, and consumer goods.

India’s robotics industry has seen significant growth, with annual robot consumption rising from 1,500–2,000 units in 2002 to around 4,000 units pre-pandemic. By 2023, this number had doubled to 8,500, and projections from the International Federation for Robotics suggest that India’s annual robot consumption could surpass 10,000 units in 2024.

As automation adoption accelerates across industries, RSP’s Chennai plant is set to play a crucial role in meeting the country’s expanding demand for industrial robotics solutions.