Sudan Junta vows unspecified action over Kenya’s ‘endorsement’ of RSF

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Sudan’s military-led government has condemned Kenya’s decision to allow the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied factions to hold a meeting in Nairobi calling it an ‘endorsement’ of the paramilitary group that has been locked in a brutal conflict with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

The junta led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan termed the “act of hostility” against Sudan’s sovereignty.

The junta, in a strongly worded statement issued on Tuesday, warned of unspecified measures in response to Nairobi’s actions, accusing Kenya of facilitating an effort to establish a parallel government within Sudan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its “deep regret” over what it described as Kenya’s disregard for international law, the United Nations Charter, and the African Union’s Constitutive Act by hosting a political agreement involving RSF and its affiliates.

The statement, which framed RSF as a “terrorist Janjaweed militia,” claimed that the move could lead to the fragmentation of African states and interfere with Sudan’s internal affairs.

“Hosting leaders of the terrorist RSF militia and allowing them to conduct political and propaganda activities—while they continue to perpetrate genocide, massacre civilians on an ethnic basis, attack IDP camps, and commit acts of rape—constitutes an endorsement of and complicity in these heinous crimes,” the Ministry stated.

The junta which governs from Port Sudan further accused Kenya of violating its commitment to good neighborliness and reneging on its pledges not to allow hostile activities against Sudan from within its borders.

The Sudanese government described the move as “an act of hostility against the entire Sudanese people.”

Commenting on the meeting, the junta dismissed the significance of the Nairobi meeting, asserting that it would not alter realities on the ground.

It reaffirmed the Sudanese Armed Forces’ determination to reclaim control over territories held by RSF fighters and their alleged foreign mercenaries.

“The Sudanese Armed Forces, along with joint and supporting forces—backed by the Sudanese people—remain resolute in their determination to liberate every inch of Sudanese territory,” the statement read, emphasizing that military operations against RSF would continue without interruption.

The junta also called on the international community to condemn Kenya’s engagement with RSF, warning that Sudan would take “all necessary measures to redress the balance.”

However, the nature of these measures remains unclear.

The development marks a further deterioration in relations between Sudan and Kenya, which has positioned itself as a mediator in the conflict.

On Tuesday, Sudan’s sanctioned paramilitary group, postponed the unveiling of its political charter and constitution to February 21.

The event by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo-led group, initially scheduled to take place in Nairobi on Tuesday, was expected to mark the establishment of a parallel government.

The announcement came after hundreds of RSF supporters gathered at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), where senior members of the opposition forces, including RSF Deputy Commander Abdel Rahim Dagalo, were in attendance.

Also present were Fadlallah Burma Nasir, leader of the National Umma Party, and Abdelaziz al-Hilu, chairman of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SPLM-N).

RSF Legal Advisor Ezzeldin Al Safi stated that the coalition’s preparatory committee had requested additional time to hold further consultations before finalizing the process.

“The preparatory committee plans to have a full-fledged program over the course of three to four days until the 21st of February, when we will have the final session and present to all of you and to the world the new political charter and the constitution document,” Al Safi stated.

According to the preparatory committee, the signing ceremony for what it calls the Sudan Founding Charter for Establishing a Peace and Unity Government is also backed by political, civil, and social forces.

“This charter aims to restore the legitimate government that was overthrown by remnants and militias of the Islamic movement,” the committee said in an earlier statement.