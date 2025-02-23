Connect with us

Sudan Founding Alliance Formed in Nairobi to Steer War-Torn Nation Toward Unity Government

The alliance, formed at a closed-door event, contrasts with the widely anticipated launch at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), underscoring the delicate nature of the negotiations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 23 – The Sudan Founding Alliance was officially established in Nairobi in the early hours of Sunday, marking a significant step towards the formation of a unity government in the war-torn North African nation.

The four-day summit in Nairobi brought together key stakeholders, culminating in the signing of a charter aimed at fostering stability and rebuilding Sudan. The alliance consists of over 20 political parties from across Sudan, 10 civil organisations, and five military groups led by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), alongside various lobby groups.

Among the resolutions reached in the charter is the establishment of a new national army inclusive of all regions of Sudan, free from political interference. The alliance also committed to ending the ongoing conflict, combating terrorism, and strengthening diplomatic ties with neighbouring countries.

Kenyan President William Ruto has been lauded for maintaining a neutral stance throughout the discussions, despite pressure and allegations that the summit was a front for forming a parallel government in Kenya. Ruto emphasised that Nairobi merely served as a platform for Sudanese stakeholders to address the root causes of their country’s crisis and explore viable solutions.

“The priority is to find a lasting resolution to the Sudanese conflict through dialogue. Kenya remains committed to supporting Sudan’s journey to peace without interfering in its internal affairs,” Ruto stated.

The formation of the Sudan Founding Alliance is expected to set the stage for further negotiations on Sudan’s political future, with the ultimate goal of restoring stability in the country after months of brutal conflict. However, challenges remain as factions within Sudan’s existing power structures continue to vie for influence.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, the international community will be closely watching how the newly formed alliance navigates Sudan’s complex political landscape and whether it can successfully lay the groundwork for sustainable governance and peace.

