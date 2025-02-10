Stop using abusive language towards Kenyans, Gachagua tells Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya – Feb 10 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged President William Ruto to stop using abusive language when addressing Kenyans, saying it is demeaning the Presidency.

Speaking at the burial of William Nderitu Kinyua, the father of Laikipia Senator John Kinyua, in Kiamariga, Laikipia County, Gachagua called on the President to show respect to the people who elected him into office.

“The Presidency is a symbol of national unity; it is a very dignified office. When you resort to abuse and insults, especially when you are the President, you demean that office,” Gachagua said.

His remarks follow President Ruto’s recent outburst against critics of the National Livestock Vaccination Drive.

During a speech, Ruto challenged his critics, emphasizing his academic qualifications.

“You don’t lecture me on what I should do when you have little education. I have a PhD, and I know what I’m doing,” said President Ruto.

The Head of State made these remarks during his seven-day tour of the North-Eastern region, reaffirming his confidence in the vaccination drive, which he said aims to boost meat and milk exports, benefiting farmers in the North Eastern region.

Gachagua, however, urged the President to refrain from using insults, warning that he would need the same people he is insulting in the future.

The former Deputy President, who has since become a vocal critic of President Ruto’s administration—one he was once a part of—further defended his call, suggesting that prospective candidates for the Presidency in the future would not want the office to be associated with such demeaning language.