Sifuna marks 7-years as ODM Sec-Gen amid ouster plot over stance against Ruto’s re-election bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna took to social media on Sunday to reflect on his journey since being named Secretary General of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) seven years ago.

The first-term legislator, who is currently facing threats of being ousted from this crucial post, attributed his success to the principles set by the late Homa Bay Senator Otieno Kajwang.

“Time does fly when you are having fun. It’s 7 years to the day today! It’s very easy to be the SG of ODM. You just need to follow the blueprint left by Gerald Otieno Kajwang: Loyalty. Fidelity. Faithfulness. Easy as ABC,” read a post on his X account.

Sifuna has found himself in troubled waters after asserting that he would not vote for President Ruto in the 2027 general election, even as other ODM leaders appear to be pushing for the 19-year-old opposition party to support President Ruto’s re-election bid.

Makadara MP George Aladwa, who is also the ODM Nairobi Branch Chairman, warned Sifuna on February 22 that his days in the position are numbered.

“I am warning Sifuna, I want him to know that we have had many Secretary Generals before; he’s not the first. Ababu left, and he will also leave. He should know that his days in ODM are numbered,” Aladwa said.

Rifts have emerged within ODM leadership after five of its members were appointed in President William Ruto’s government in a bid to promote national unity, “build bridges,” and create “more synergy” in his administration.

Public anger at Ruto’s government peaked in June when significant anti-tax protests erupted, forcing him to retract a controversial finance bill that included more tax increases.

Odinga has come under heavy criticism, particularly from the young people behind the June protests, who accuse him of betrayal. He insists that he only “donated” experts to help the president stabilize and “save” the country.

One faction, led by ODM Interim Party Leader Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu Governor), Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati (Kisii Governor), and James Orengo (Siaya Governor), has criticized ODM officials who “blindly support” Ruto.

Nyong’o and Arati expressed support for Sifuna, stating that his statements align with ODM’s position regarding the country’s situation.

The leaders emphasized that despite ODM contributing experts to the Kenya Kwanza government, the party remains independent of President William Ruto’s administration.

However, ODM’s National Chairperson, Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay Governor), cautioned party leaders against attacking the government.

She stated that ODM is strategically engaging with Ruto’s administration while keeping an eye on the 2027 elections, whether independently or through a coalition.