Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Sifuna marks 7-years as ODM Sec-Gen amid ouster plot over stance against Ruto’s re-election bid

The first-term legislator, who is currently facing threats of being ousted from this crucial post, attributed his success to the principles set by the late Homa Bay Senator Otieno Kajwang.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna took to social media on Sunday to reflect on his journey since being named Secretary General of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) seven years ago.

The first-term legislator, who is currently facing threats of being ousted from this crucial post, attributed his success to the principles set by the late Homa Bay Senator Otieno Kajwang.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Time does fly when you are having fun. It’s 7 years to the day today! It’s very easy to be the SG of ODM. You just need to follow the blueprint left by Gerald Otieno Kajwang: Loyalty. Fidelity. Faithfulness. Easy as ABC,” read a post on his X account.

Sifuna has found himself in troubled waters after asserting that he would not vote for President Ruto in the 2027 general election, even as other ODM leaders appear to be pushing for the 19-year-old opposition party to support President Ruto’s re-election bid.

Makadara MP George Aladwa, who is also the ODM Nairobi Branch Chairman, warned Sifuna on February 22 that his days in the position are numbered.

“I am warning Sifuna, I want him to know that we have had many Secretary Generals before; he’s not the first. Ababu left, and he will also leave. He should know that his days in ODM are numbered,” Aladwa said.

Rifts have emerged within ODM leadership after five of its members were appointed in President William Ruto’s government in a bid to promote national unity, “build bridges,” and create “more synergy” in his administration.

Public anger at Ruto’s government peaked in June when significant anti-tax protests erupted, forcing him to retract a controversial finance bill that included more tax increases.

Odinga has come under heavy criticism, particularly from the young people behind the June protests, who accuse him of betrayal. He insists that he only “donated” experts to help the president stabilize and “save” the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

One faction, led by ODM Interim Party Leader Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu Governor), Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati (Kisii Governor), and James Orengo (Siaya Governor), has criticized ODM officials who “blindly support” Ruto.

Nyong’o and Arati expressed support for Sifuna, stating that his statements align with ODM’s position regarding the country’s situation.

The leaders emphasized that despite ODM contributing experts to the Kenya Kwanza government, the party remains independent of President William Ruto’s administration.

However, ODM’s National Chairperson, Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay Governor), cautioned party leaders against attacking the government.

She stated that ODM is strategically engaging with Ruto’s administration while keeping an eye on the 2027 elections, whether independently or through a coalition.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Raila’s AU Loss Deepens ODM Rift as Party Warns of Rebellion Against Ruto

The party is facing deep internal divisions, which appear to have widened following party leader Raila Odinga's recent loss in the African Union Commission...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Even with ODM’s support in 2027, Ruto will lose: Sifuna

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has said that President William Ruto stands to lose 2027 elections, even with Raila Odinga’s...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Its not a joke, I will construct the road between Isiolo and Mandera – President Ruto

4 days ago

Africa

Gachagua hails Raila’s AUC loss as Kenya’s gain citing ‘unfinished business’

In an veiled jab at his newfound alliance with President William Ruto, Gchagua said Odinga’s loss should not be seen as a defeat but...

1 week ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Salasya blames Raila’s loss to betrayal of the youth

Salasya argued that despite government efforts to dismiss youth voices on social media criticizing Raila’s bid, African leaders "saw the truth".

1 week ago

Africa

Atheists welcome Raila’s ‘rejection’ in AUC poll

The Atheists in Kenya Society accused Odinga of betraying Kenyans by abandoning his role as opposition leader and forming what they described as a...

1 week ago

Africa

Kenya must limit financial contributions to the AU: Atandi

Atandi suggested that Kenya should reduce its financial support to the AU and even consider leaving the 55-member bloc.

1 week ago

Africa

Kaluma vows to petition EAC to quit the AU over ‘colonial bias’

Kaluma criticized what he described as deep-rooted regional and colonial biases in the AU’s leadership selection process.

1 week ago