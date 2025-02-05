Sifuna Criticizes Ruto Over 2027 Campaign Remarks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Feb 5- Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has slammed President William Ruto for criticizing leaders discussing the 2027 elections, arguing that Ruto lacks the moral authority to call out early campaigns.

Sifuna accused the president of engaging in prolonged political campaigns during his tenure as Deputy President under Uhuru Kenyatta, asserting that Ruto has already launched his 2027 re-election bid.

“Ruto campaigned for nine out of the 10 years he was Uhuru’s deputy. He has already embarked on campaigns for 2027. He has no moral standing to speak on early campaigns,” Sifuna said in a statement.

His remarks come after Ruto, while addressing residents in Mandera, urged leaders to focus on development rather than premature electioneering.

“Let us leave politics for 2027. For now, let us work for Kenyans. My mission is to complete the transformation of Kenya, which has been delayed for many years,” Ruto said.

The president blamed leadership for the country’s stalled progress, stating that some politicians prioritize vote-hunting over national development.

“The problem is not the citizens of Kenya but the leaders. Leaders just focus on looking for votes. How can you be in campaign mode forever?” he posed.

Ruto also dismissed claims that he would not serve a second term, insisting that his experience in government makes him well-equipped for leadership.

“I can’t be threatened ahead of 2027. I have served as an MP for 15 years, Deputy President for 10 years, and now as President. What can someone threaten me with? And those making threats have never been president—they don’t even know what it takes,” he said.

The debate over early campaigns comes amid a growing political alliance seeking to challenge Ruto’s re-election bid. Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and Democratic Action Party (DAP) leader Eugene Wamalwa recently unveiled a coalition aimed at ensuring Ruto serves only one term.

Speaking during the launch of the DAP-K party headquarters, Gachagua vowed to rally Kenyans against Ruto’s administration, saying the opposition was committed to fielding a strong contender in 2027.

“We are part of this team and will walk this journey together to liberate this country. We will make whatever sacrifices necessary to ensure William Ruto is a one-term president,” Gachagua declared.