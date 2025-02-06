Connect with us

Africa

Seventeen children burnt to death in Nigeria school fire

Several other pupils were injured and rushed to health centres in the town of Kauran Namoda, Zamfara state, for treatment.

At least 17 children have died in a fire at an Islamic school in northern Nigeria, officials say.

It is believed that the fire broke out in a nearby house on Tuesday night and spread to the school while the children, believed to be aged 10-16, were sleeping.

The authorities say they are investigating the cause of the fire while they also try to help those injured recover.

Local authorities and emergency responders were sent to the scene, but the fire had already resulted in significant casualties.

Police spokesman Yazid Abubakar said the community buried the dead children on Wednesday afternoon.

The location of the school made it difficult for those trying to stop the fire, eyewitness Yahaya Mahi told BBC Hausa.

“Even if the firefighters had come on time, reaching the house would’ve been difficult due to the tight road leading to the house,” he said.

Local official Mannir Haidara said other Islamic schools would be inspected to make sure they were not a fire risk.

”We’ll take measures to prevent another occurrence of this nature,” he said.

The father of one of the victims told BBC Hausa that he was devastated but his faith in God was comforting him at this time.

The authorities believe there were about 100 pupils in the school.

They said many of the students came from different villages around Kaura Namoda, the second biggest town in Zamfara state.

