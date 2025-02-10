Senator’s estranged wife identifies police in overnight kidnapping, robbery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – Detectives in Ruai have launched an investigation into an incident in which five officers allegedly raided the home of Trizar Theo Wariong, the estranged wife of Turkana Senator James Lomenen.

According to a report filed at Kamulu Police Station under OB No. 06/09/02/2025, the incident occurred at around 10:00 PM on February 8, 2025.

Wariong reported that the officers stormed her house under the pretext of recovering Sh20 million, which she had allegedly stolen from her husband.

Three of the officers, identified as being from Njathaini Police Station, reportedly went straight to her bedroom and took USD15,000 (approximately Sh2.3 million) and Sh200,000 in cash from a suitcase before leaving.

“The reportee alleges that she was taken out of her house and forced into a standby motor vehicle, reg. no. KBH… a silver Toyota Allion, which she can identify, on the allegation that she was being taken to Njathaini Police Station,” read the police statement obtained by Capital News.

During the ordeal, the officers initially drove to Kamulu Shopping Centre, where they dropped off two officers and picked up two new occupants—a man and a woman.

They then proceeded towards Ruai and later Mwiki, where Wariong was allegedly held hostage while the perpetrators demanded more money from her.

She was reportedly tortured and threatened with death before being returned to her home in the early hours of the morning.

Following her report, officers from Kamulu Police Station and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Ruai visited the crime scene and confirmed the involvement of two officers—Kevin Ombajo and David Aduda, both from Njathaini Police Station.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A third male suspect remains unidentified.

It is not yet clear whether the officers have been taken into custody.