Cheptumo, a vocal loyalist of President, had served as Baringo North MP before unseating Senator Gideon Moi of a UDA ticket in 2022/CFM/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Cheptumo to be buried on March 1

Funeral plans are being coordinated by a planning committee chaired by former Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – The late Baringo Senator William Cheptumo will be buried on March 1 his Bartabwa Ward home in Baringo.

Ahead of the burial, planning meetings will be held on February 18, 19, 20, and 25 at his Nairobi, Kabarnet, and Tunoiwo homes.

Cheptumo passed away on Sunday at Nairobi Hospital after battling a medical condition for some time.

A Nairobi church service in his honor is scheduled for February 27 at the Milimani AIC Church, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

President William Ruto had mourned Cheptumo as a “progressive leader dedicated to public service,” praising his tireless efforts to transform Baringo County.

President Ruto further described him as a “vocal, hardworking, and a tireless champion for the transformation of Baringo,” adding that the senator’s family, friends, and constituents remain in his thoughts and prayers.

Cheptumo had served as the Baringo North MP before unseating Senator Gideon Moi in 2022.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi who confirmed Cheptumo’s death at Nairobi Hospital on Sunday mourned him as a selfless leader.

Kingi described Cheptumo as a resolute leader who approached his legislative duties with “unmatched zeal and selflessly articulated the interests of the people of Baringo and Kenyans at large.”

During the 11th Parliament, he sat in various committees including the Committee on Delegated Legislation as the chairperson, Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs as a member, House Business Committee as a member and at the Committee on Pensions as a member.

In the 12th Parliament, he served as chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs.

He was also the chairperson of the Senate National Security, Defense and Foreign Relations Committee before his demise.

