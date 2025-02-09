Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Security heightened at KNH following murder of patient

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) management says security has been heightened at the facility following the murder of a patient Gilbert Kinyua in the ward.

Speaking during a press conference on Sunday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) William Sigilai stated that the hospital is fully cooperating with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) which is investigating the matter.

“We have deployed more officers at entry points. We have engaged the National Police Service to also enhance their presence in the compound,” he stated.

He assured that no one will interfere with the probe on the matter which he described as a ‘murder most foul.’

Kinyua, 39, was discovered with his throat slit inside Ward 7B on Friday morning.

He had been admitted to the hospital on December 11, 2024, with a cerebral disorder, but nearly a month later, his hospital bed became the scene of a brutal crime.

