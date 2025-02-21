Connect with us

Section of Kenyans divided on Ruto’s broad based government: Politrack Africapoll poll

22 percent remain undecided on the emerging relationship between President Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Published

Nairobi, Kenya Feb 21- A section of Kenyans are skeptical about President William Ruto’s decision to form a broad-based government seven months after its inception, according to a new poll by Politrack Africa.

The survey, released on Friday, indicates that 41.3 percent of Kenyans do not support the decision to establish the broad-based government, while 36.7 percent are in favor.

Meanwhile, 22 percent remain undecided on the emerging relationship between President Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

According to the study, 22.1 percent of respondents express optimism about tangible results from the government, while 21.3 percent believe it is unlikely that the broad-based administration will prioritize service delivery to the people.

The poll follows President Ruto’s formation of the broad-based government last year, which saw opposition lawmakers join the administration.

This move came in the wake of weeks of deadly anti-government protests triggered by an unpopular tax bill in July.

Politrack’s survey, which gathered opinions from 1,068 respondents, also explored sentiments regarding a potential reshuffle of Principal Secretaries.

When asked whether they support a reshuffle by President Ruto, 41.8 percent of respondents approved, 33.7 percent opposed, and 24.5 percent were undecided.

A significant portion of respondents also advocated for excluding individuals above 60 years from government roles, insisting that younger leaders with fresh ideas should be given the opportunity to push Kenya’s agenda on the international stage.

The survey further ranked Principal Secretaries (PSs) who should be retained if President Ruto proceeds with the anticipated reshuffle.

Leading the list are Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok and Energy PS Alex Wachira, both tied at 76.5 percent approval for retention.

Public Health and Professional Standards PS Mary Muthoni also ranked highly, with an approval rating of 76.2 percent.

Other top-ranking PSs include Elijah Mwangi (Mining), Joseph Mungai (Roads), and Aurelia Rono (Parliamentary Affairs). Internal Security PS Raymond Omollo, a consistent top performer in various polls, was placed eighth.

Additional highly ranked PSs include Ephantus Kimotho (Irrigation), Geoffrey Kaituko (Shipping and Maritime Affairs), Abubakar Hassan (Investments), and Teresia Mbaika Malokwe (Devolution).

The top 15 also feature Abdi Dubat Fidhow (East African Community Affairs), Anne Wang’ombe (Gender), Chris Kiptoo (National Treasury), and Charles Hinga (Housing).

Other notable mentions in the top 20 include Korir Sing’oei (Foreign Affairs), Roseline Njogu (Diaspora Affairs), James Muhati (Economic Planning), Julius Korir (Water & Sanitation), and Betsy Muthoni Njagi (Blue Economy and Fisheries).

