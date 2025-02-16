Senator Cheptumo dies after an illness, Ruto mourns him as a progressive leader

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16—Baringo Senator William Cheptumo has passed away following an illness.

President William Ruto mourned Cheptumo as a “progressive leader dedicated to public service,” praising his tireless efforts to transform Baringo County.

President Ruto further described Cheptumo as “vocal, hardworking, and a tireless champion for the transformation of Baringo,” adding that the senator’s family, friends, and constituents remain in his thoughts and prayers.

Cheptumo, a vocal loyalist of President, had served as Baringo North MP before unseating Senator Gideon Moi of a UDA ticket in 2022.