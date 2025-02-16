Connect with us

Cheptumo, a vocal loyalist of President, had served as Baringo North MP before unseating Senator Gideon Moi of a UDA ticket in 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Cheptumo dies after an illness, Ruto mourns him as a progressive leader

President William Ruto mourned Cheptumo as a "progressive leader dedicated to public service," praising his tireless efforts to transform Baringo County.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16—Baringo Senator William Cheptumo has passed away following an illness.

President William Ruto mourned Cheptumo as a “progressive leader dedicated to public service,” praising his tireless efforts to transform Baringo County.

President Ruto further described Cheptumo as “vocal, hardworking, and a tireless champion for the transformation of Baringo,” adding that the senator’s family, friends, and constituents remain in his thoughts and prayers.

Cheptumo, a vocal loyalist of President, had served as Baringo North MP before unseating Senator Gideon Moi of a UDA ticket in 2022.

