Rwandan community in Kenya marks National Heroes’ Day with call to uphold patriotism

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – The Rwandan community in Kenya, alongside friends of Rwanda, gathered at the residence of the High Commissioner in Nairobi on Saturday to commemorate National Heroes’ Day.

The annual event provided an opportunity to reflect on the legacy and values of Rwanda’s heroes and explore ways to embody them in everyday life.

Speaking during the celebration, Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Martin Ngoga, urged Rwandans in Kenya to uphold heroic values by working hard, making the right choices, fighting injustices, and fostering unity.

He emphasized that heroism is not limited to the past but is a continuous responsibility for every Rwandan.

“Being a hero does not require performing miracles—it means choosing to do what is right in difficult times, standing for the truth, fighting injustice, prioritizing the common good over personal interests, and genuinely loving our country,” Ambassador Ngoga stated during the event that was also attended by the members of the diplomatic corp.

This year’s celebration, marking the 31st anniversary of National Heroes’ Day, was held under the theme: “Heroism and Unity, for Rwanda’s Development.”

Ambassador Ngoga pointed out that the event serves as a reminder that each person has a role to play in advancing Rwanda’s progress, whether through leadership, entrepreneurship, education, or community service.

Ngoga also reflected on Rwanda’s post-1994 Genocide reconstruction efforts, crediting the Government of National Unity for prioritizing values such as unity, patriotism, hard work, and sacrifice.

While Rwanda has made significant strides over the past three decades, he acknowledged ongoing challenges and called for a collective effort to uphold the spirit of heroism.

Quoting President Paul Kagame’s message for National Heroes’ Day, Ngoga reiterated that heroism is a duty for all: “It is the responsibility of everyone, young and old, to confront the challenges we face with integrity, to stand firm in truth, and to keep building our country beyond what others may expect of us.”

He urged the younger generation to embrace the values of past heroes and work toward a prosperous and secure Rwanda.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Defence Attaché Col Celestin Kamanda provided a historical perspective on heroism in Rwanda, detailing the sacrifices made by past heroes.

He stressed the importance of patriotism and selflessness in shaping the country’s future.