Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Rwanda angered by US sanctions over DR Congo violence

The US Treasury Department said Rwanda’s Minister of State for Regional Integration James Kabarebe, a former army chief, was central to his country’s support for the M23 rebel group.

Published

The Rwandan government has condemned the US decision to sanction a government minister for his alleged role in the conflict in the east of neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Announcing the financial sanctions on Thursday, the US Treasury Department said Rwanda’s Minister of State for Regional Integration James Kabarebe, a former army chief, was central to his country’s support for the M23 rebel group.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also sanctioned was Lawrence Kanyuka, the M23’s spokesman, as well as two companies he controls in Britain and France, the US Treasury said.

Rwanda’s foreign ministry said the sanctions would not resolve the conflict in the DR Congo, terming them “unjustified and unfounded”.

It comes as the M23 appears to be continuing its advance after capturing two major cities in recent weeks in the mineral-rich east of DR Congo.

The rebel group, mainly comprised of ethnic Tutsis, has seized the cities of Goma and Bukavu – sparking a major humanitarian crisis that left families devastated.

Western powers have accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 with arms and as well as backing from the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), accusations Rwanda denies.

The Treasury Department on Thursday said Kabarebe was sanctioned because “he is central to Rwanda’s support” for the M23 armed group.

It said Kabarebe together with Kanyuka were “linked to violence and human rights abuses” in DR Congo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Today’s action underscores our intent to hold accountable key officials and leaders like Kabarebe and Kanyuka, who are enabling the RDF and M23’s destabilizing activities in the eastern DRC,” said Bradley Smith, acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

“The United States remains committed to ensuring a peaceful resolution to this conflict.”

But Rwanda dismissed the US action, saying Kigali’s aim was only to secure its border and an “irreversible end to the politics of armed ethnic extremism in our region”.

“Rwandans have the right to live in peace and without the perpetual threat of insecurity originating from the DRC,” the ministry statement stated.

“Punitive measures, including sanctions, make no contribution toward long-term security, peace and stability for all the countries of the Great Lakes region,” it added.

DR Congo welcomed the US sanctions, saying it wanted to see more such measures.

“This marks the beginning of a long series of sanctions that we want to be more robust from the UN Security Council, the European Union and other partners in order to force Rwanda to withdraw its troops and cease its criminal activities on our soil,” government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said in a statement posted on social media.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

US sanctions Rwanda Minister and M23 official over DRC Conflict

Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Bradley T. Smith underscored the sanctions intends hold accountable key officials and leaders...

1 hour ago

Africa

Rwanda defends its security measures in response to FCDO summons over DRC conflict

The High Commission emphasized that Rwanda's defense forces have acted solely in response to security threats along the border.

1 day ago

Africa

Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Slams Belgium’s ‘Neocolonial’ Suspension of Cooperation

Kagame's govt has also suspended its development cooperation with Belgium, accusing Brussels of leading efforts to block Kigali’s access to international development financing.

2 days ago

Africa

Rwanda suspends co-operation with Belgium for ‘sabotaging’ its development finance access over alleged links to the DRC conflict

The move comes a few days after the European Parliament urged the European Union to freeze direct budget support for Rwanda until it breaks...

2 days ago

Africa

M23 Rebels demand inclusion in Dar es Salaam Summit resolutions on Goma

The group also accused Burundian forces and the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo of undermining the ceasefire through...

February 12, 2025

Africa

Rwanda welcomes ‘long overdue’ EAC-SADC Joint Summit on DRC

Rwanda now says such an intervention should have taken place before the withdrawal of the East African Community Regional Force (EAC-RF) and the subsequent...

February 4, 2025

Africa

(WATCH) Rwanda wants peace and development for all neighbours – Yolande Makolo, Rwandan Govt Spokesperson

February 4, 2025

Africa

M23 declares ceasefire for humanitarian reasons citing DRC bombardments

The Rwanda-backed group condemned the Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC) for allegedly using military aircraft at Kavumu Airport to load bombs targeting areas under M23...

February 4, 2025