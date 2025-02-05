Connect with us

LHavi urged the Head of State to adopt a more conciliatory approach when addressing the public on the matter/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto’s tone inspiring rebellion against livestock vaccination: Havi

Nelson Havi, an ally-turned-critic of President William Ruto, Wednesday argued the programme could spark a resistance among pastoralist communities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – The government’s ambitious livestock vaccination drive targeting at least 22 million cattle and 50 million goats and sheep risks failure owning to a confornational approach, former LSK President Nelson Havi has warned.

Havi urged the Head of State to adopt a more conciliatory approach when addressing the public on the matter.

“President William Ruto, please lower your tone, stop shouting, come down, and start talking with us. If there is a point you want to put across, we will definitely listen and hear. Otherwise, this shouting is all but unnecessary noise. It will be resisted successfully,” Havi stated.

During a recent address in the North Eastern region, President Ruto urged livestock owners to vaccinate their animals, emphasizing that proper vaccination is essential for meeting health standards required in both local and international markets.

“You livestock owners, in the Kenya Kwanza Manifesto, we have stated that the same way we are concerned about farm produce is the same way we must be concerned about livestock breeding,” Ruto stated.

“And that is why, for the first time, we have a plan to ensure that livestock breeding in our country is funded efficiently, with sufficient planning to enable livestock owners to earn from their livestock and support their livelihoods.”

3-year vaccination drive

Havi’s remarks come amid growing tension between the government and pastoralist communities over the planned mass vaccination of livestock in arid and semi-arid regions.

The government has been pushing for the vaccination campaign to curb outbreaks of livestock diseases, which have severely affected pastoral livelihoods.

Some community leaders have raised concerns about the lack of proper consultation and transparency in the rollout of the three-year vaccination camapign.

Kagwe aims for disease-free status with nationwide livestock vaccination

A section of pastoralists have expressed skepticism toward government-led interventions, citing fears of adverse effects on their livestock and livelihoods.

President Ruto, who has been vocal in advocating for the vaccination program, argues that it is essential to protect the country’s livestock industry, which contributes significantly to Kenya’s economy.

