Ruto vows stern action against those selling illicit drugs to the youth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – President William Ruto has vowed stern action against those selling illicit drugs to the youth.

Speaking during a development tour in Isiolo Friday, the head of state urged parents to guide their children against getting into criminal groups.

He warned those peddling illicit drugs of dire consequences.

“Because Isiolo is at the center of Kenya it is the reason a lot of business takes place, the only business that I will not allow to continue is the drug business, drugs must leave this Isiolo,” he said.

President Ruto indicated that the drugs come from Ethiopia and other places within the region.

“I want to say for the avoidance of any doubt, anyone who is involved with selling our children drugs will face the law, we will not tolerate anyone here who is selling our children drugs that is not going to happen,” the head of state indicated.

“Now people of Isiolo if youths engage in drug abuse will they work? Of course, not that one we will not agree.”

The President further urged the parents to guide their children not to be involved in drug use.

“I am asking the parents, please let us not allow our children to get into groups that abduct them and lead them into abusing drugs and getting into problems bringing shame upon our nation,” he said.