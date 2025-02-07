Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows stern action against those selling illicit drugs to the youth

Speaking during a development tour in Isiolo Friday, the head of state urged parents to guide their children against getting into criminal groups.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – President William Ruto has vowed stern action against those selling illicit drugs to the youth.

Speaking during a development tour in Isiolo Friday, the head of state urged parents to guide their children against getting into criminal groups.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He warned those peddling illicit drugs of dire consequences.

“Because Isiolo is at the center of Kenya it is the reason a lot of business takes place, the only business that I will not allow to continue is the drug business, drugs must leave this Isiolo,” he said.

President Ruto indicated that the drugs come from Ethiopia and other places within the region.

“I want to say for the avoidance of any doubt, anyone who is involved with selling our children drugs will face the law, we will not tolerate anyone here who is selling our children drugs that is not going to happen,” the head of state indicated.

“Now people of Isiolo if youths engage in drug abuse will they work? Of course, not that one we will not agree.”

The President further urged the parents to guide their children not to be involved in drug use.

“I am asking the parents, please let us not allow our children to get into groups that abduct them and lead them into abusing drugs and getting into problems bringing shame upon our nation,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court declares Azimio rightful majority party in the National Assembly

In its ruling, the three-judge bench contended that Speaker Moses Wetangula should have followed the law when he declared Kenya Kwanza the Majority Party.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MOH orders closure of unlicensed aesthetic clinics

According to Public Health Principal Secretary Muthoni Muriuki, Omnicare, which runs the body by design clinic where a lady died after complications from an...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto mourns Leonard Mambo Mbotela as a gifted broadcaster

In his condolence message, the head of state described him as a broadcaster whose alluring voice dominated the airwaves.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

As a nation, we have lost a great man: ODM on Mbotela

The Raila Odinga-led party mourned Mbotela as a ‘laudable journalist’ who has left an inelible mark in the media industry.

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Dutch diplomat discusses March royal visit with Kenyans in Netherlands

During the meeting, Ambassador Geerts was presented with a petition calling for the cancellation of the state visit due to alleged human rights violations...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tributes pour in for legendary broadcastor Leonard Mambo Mbotela

Growing up, Mbotela’s show, Je, Huu Ni Ungwana? was more than just a radio program it was a moment of reflection, a lesson in...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Veteran broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela has died

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – Veteran broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela has died, aged 85 years. This was confirmed by his family who indicated that...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Al Shabaab demands Sh7mn ransom for five kidnapped chiefs

Villagers in the area are raising money for their release amid a push for the government to take over the issue.

5 hours ago