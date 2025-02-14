Ruto urges Sudan warring parties to dialogue, allow humanitarian access

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – President William Ruto has urged the warring parties in Sudan to embrace dialogue, allow humanitarian access, and commit to peace talks to end the ongoing conflict that has devastated the nation.

Speaking at the High-Level Humanitarian Conference for Sudan, President Ruto emphasized the urgent need for global intervention to address the humanitarian crisis affecting millions of Sudanese citizens.

“The conflict in Sudan, now in its 22nd month, has reversed years of progress, leaving over half of the population food insecure and millions on the brink of hunger,” President Ruto stated.

He highlighted that Sudan was once on a promising path toward stability and self-sufficiency, citing record wheat harvests and sugar production.

However, these achievements have been undone by prolonged violence, displacing approximately 11 million people and leading to the collapse of healthcare systems.

The crisis has also placed significant strain on neighboring countries struggling with an influx of refugees.

President Ruto condemned the obstruction of humanitarian aid, calling it “simply unacceptable”.

He urged all parties involved to facilitate unrestricted access for aid workers and to allow agricultural activities to resume in affected areas.

“This is a man-made disaster that requires immediate action. The Sudanese people deserve peace, and a military solution has never brought sustainable stability. Genuine and inclusive dialogue is the only way forward,” he said.

Kenya, alongside the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), continues to provide a platform for Sudanese political and civil society groups to engage in meaningful discussions.

President Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to supporting peace efforts and announced an additional $1 million in humanitarian aid, doubling the initial pledge made at the Paris Humanitarian Pledging Conference in April 2024.

Furthermore, President Ruto called on external actors to refrain from actions that escalate the conflict, urging the African Union and United Nations to uphold principles of territorial integrity, national sovereignty, and regional stability.

“As a continent and global community, we must work together to restore stability in Sudan and alleviate the suffering of millions. Our collective commitment is crucial in forging a peaceful future,” he said.