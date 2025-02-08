Connect with us

President William Ruto addressing a joint EAC-DRC summit on DRC crisis in Dar es Salaam on February 8, 2025.

Africa

Ruto Urges Immediate Ceasefire in Eastern DRC, Calls for Unified EAC-SADC Peace Effort

He insisted that military interventions alone cannot resolve the crisis, urging the M23 rebel group to halt its advance after recently seizing Goma, the largest city in Eastern DRC.

Published

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Feb 8 – President William Ruto has called on all parties involved in the conflict in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to cease hostilities and embrace dialogue, emphasizing that peace is the only viable solution to the crisis.

Speaking at the Joint East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit at State House in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, President Ruto stressed the need for a unified regional approach to restore stability in the DRC.

“We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urge all parties to engage in meaningful dialogue for lasting peace,” he stated.

Ruto, who chairs the EAC, underscored that the conflict in Eastern DRC stems from deep-rooted historical, economic, and political issues that have persisted for decades, exacerbated by external influences.

“There is also a clandestine international dimension at play, whose persistent and destructive effects must neither be underestimated nor ignored any longer,” he said.

President Ruto insisted that military interventions alone cannot resolve the crisis, urging the M23 rebel group to halt its advance after recently seizing Goma, the largest city in Eastern DRC.

He also called on the Congolese armed forces to refrain from retaliatory attacks, warning that continued conflict would only worsen the humanitarian situation.

“An immediate ceasefire is the only way to create the necessary conditions for constructive dialogue and the implementation of a comprehensive peace agreement,” he asserted.

The summit was attended by Presidents Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, who is also the SADC chairperson, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, and Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia. Other countries were represented by vice presidents, prime ministers, and cabinet ministers.

Ruto emphasized the need for a consolidated EAC-SADC peace initiative, backed by a robust secretariat for coordination, monitoring, and enforcement.

He also urged the international community to align their support with the regional effort, stating that external actors must contribute constructively rather than fueling the conflict.

“The security of the DRC is essential not only for its stability but also for the prosperity and cohesion of the entire EAC and SADC regions,” he noted.

President Ruto dismissed the notion that military force alone could end the conflict, advocating for a comprehensive diplomatic approach that addresses the root causes of instability, safeguards DRC’s territorial integrity, respects the sovereignty and aspirations of its people, and engages multiple stakeholders, including regional states, international bodies, civil society, and the DRC government.

He highlighted past peace efforts, including the Nairobi and Luanda processes, urging leaders to build on these initiatives for a unified and lasting solution.

“Dialogue is not a sign of weakness; it is a testament to our collective wisdom and strength as leaders and as a community,” he stated.

SADC chairperson and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa echoed Ruto’s call for peace, urging EAC and SADC leaders to stand together in addressing the conflict.

“Our focus must be the unity and prosperity of our people. Just as we fought colonialism together, we must now unite to secure peace in the DRC,” Mnangagwa said.

He emphasized that a transparent and flexible approach was necessary to resolve the conflict, expressing confidence that the summit would produce a roadmap for restoring stability.

“Dialogue among all parties is critical. This summit presents an opportunity to set a clear path toward peace in the DRC,” he added.

President Ruto concluded by urging leaders to seize the moment and commit to a lasting solution.

“We have a historic opportunity to mobilize our collective will into a single, coherent initiative that can finally bring peace to the DRC,” he said.

The summit is expected to lay the groundwork for enhanced regional cooperation and diplomatic engagement to resolve the crisis.

