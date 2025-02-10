Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Speaking during the diplomatic corps address to Heads of Missions and International Organizations on Monday, Ruto emphasized that peace initiatives, such as the DRC process, require sustained funding/PCS

Africa

Ruto seeks international support for merged Nairobi-Luanda Process

The President emphasized that a structured approach to funding and international engagement is essential to sustaining the EAC-SADC peace initiative in the DRC.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – President William Ruto has urged international support for joint EAC-SADC efforts to stabilize the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) under the merged Nairobi-Luanda processes.

Speaking during the diplomatic corps address to Heads of Missions and International Organizations on Monday, Ruto emphasized that peace initiatives, such as the DRC process, require sustained funding.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He noted that many efforts falter due to inconsistent financing, leading to delays that create vacuums and increase the risk of further violence.

“We urge our international partners to support these missions to ensure their success,” he told diplomats while delivering his annual New Year diplomatic address.

Ruto stressed the need for a structured and predictable mechanism for funding peace initiatives, urging states and international organizations to collaborate to guarantee adequate resources for effective peacebuilding.

“As EAC Chair, I echo the calls of the AU, SADC, UN, G7, European Union, Britain, the United States, and others for all parties in the DRC conflict to prioritize negotiations and commit to achieving lasting peace,” he said.

Ruto said EAC and SADC ministers will convene a joint meeting to establish a Joint Technical Team under the two regional secretariats.

He said the team would develop a coordinated strategy for financing, ensuring accountability, and mobilizing support from partners.

The President emphasized that a structured approach to funding and international engagement is essential to sustaining the EAC-SADC peace initiative in the DRC.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ruto also called on the DRC government to ensure the safety of diplomatic staff and peace missions, stating, “It is regrettable that diplomatic missions and peacekeeping forces, including SADC and UN personnel, have come under attack in the DRC.”

This call follows the EAC and SADC Summit held on Satarday regarding the DRC crisis, where leaders directed the merger of the Luanda and Nairobi peace processes and the resumption of direct negotiations and dialogue between Kinshasa, M23, and other non-state actors within the merged process.

The regional leaders agreed that both peace processes were critical and resolved to strengthen them individually to enhance their complementarity.

They emphasized that political and diplomatic engagement remains the most suitable solution to the DRC conflict.

Ruto, who serves as the EAC Summit Chairperson, urged all parties involved in the Eastern DRC conflict to cease hostilities and embrace dialogue, emphasizing that peace is the only viable solution.

“We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urge all parties to engage in meaningful dialogue for lasting peace,” he stated.

He underscored that the conflict in Eastern DRC stems from deep-rooted historical, economic, and political issues that have persisted for decades, exacerbated by external influences.

“There is also a clandestine international dimension at play, whose persistent and destructive effects must neither be underestimated nor ignored any longer,” he said.

President Ruto insisted that military interventions alone cannot resolve the crisis, urging the M23 rebel group to halt its advance after recently seizing Goma, the largest city in Eastern DRC.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He also called on the Congolese armed forces to refrain from retaliatory attacks, warning that continued conflict would only worsen the humanitarian situation.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Natembeya criticizes ID vetting scrap in Northeastern, cites security risks

Natembeya, a former security expert and Rift Valley regional commander, described the move as ill-advised, emphasizing its potential diplomatic and national security repercussions.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto mourns Sam Nujoma as a courageous and visionary leader

President Ruto assured that Kenya stands in solidarity with the people of Namibia in mourning the passing away of their founding President Dr Sam...

1 day ago

Africa

African summit urges immediate DR Congo ceasefire

At a crisis summit in Tanzania, the Southern African Development Community and East African Community blocs urged all warring parties to hold peace talks...

1 day ago

Africa

Ruto Urges Immediate Ceasefire in Eastern DRC, Calls for Unified EAC-SADC Peace Effort

He insisted that military interventions alone cannot resolve the crisis, urging the M23 rebel group to halt its advance after recently seizing Goma, the...

2 days ago

Africa

Ruto Rules Out Military Action in Congo, Pushes for Dialogue-Driven Peace

DRC President Félix Tshisekedi, who had initially confirmed his participation, skipped the meeting, attending via video link instead. His absence follows a series of...

2 days ago

Africa

EAC, SADC Leaders Meet in Tanzania Amid Escalating DRC Conflict

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Feb 8 – Leaders from the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are meeting in...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows stern action against those selling illicit drugs to the youth

Speaking during a development tour in Isiolo Friday, the head of state urged parents to guide their children against getting into criminal groups.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto mourns Leonard Mambo Mbotela as a gifted broadcaster

In his condolence message, the head of state described him as a broadcaster whose alluring voice dominated the airwaves.

3 days ago