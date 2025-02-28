Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says Karua’s PLP should focus on benefiting Kenyans instead of targeting him

Ruto called out his political opponents, questioning their motives and the direction of their new party.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – President William Ruto has dismissed Martha Karua’s People’s Liberation Party, urging it to focus on benefiting Kenyans instead of targeting him.

Speaking during a tour of Taita Taveta, President Ruto called out his political opponents, questioning their motives and the direction of their new party.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I see some people holding meetings, saying they are forming a party. But for four hours, all they talk about is William Ruto,” the President remarked. “Now I ask them, is that party they are forming mine? Is it called William Ruto?”

He accused his rivals of lacking a clear vision, arguing that their focus on him instead of on policies demonstrated political opportunism.

“Your manifesto is William Ruto, your plans revolve around William Ruto, and your vision is William Ruto. Let me tell Kenyans today, I have not sent these people to talk about me. That party they are discussing is not mine; these are con men,” he declared.

He urged them to come up with their own identity, policies, and clear strategies rather than relying on his name.

“They should find their own party name, not William Ruto, and create their own agenda, plans, and vision. Otherwise, they will fail and that will their problem,” he stated.

He further dismissed tribal-based politics, urging leaders to focus on real solutions for Kenyans noting that the price of tribalism dropped significantly.

“The price of tribal politics has dropped significantly, so don’t try selling tribalism. Instead, present policies that benefit the people and tell us your alternative plan,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Drawing a contrast between his administration and the opposition, Ruto pointed to tangible developments under his leadership.

“We are building roads; what is your plan? We are advancing affordable housing; what is your alternative? We are rolling out Universal Health Coverage; what is yours?” he posed.

The President also emphasized his government’s efforts in youth employment, citing opportunities in affordable housing, digital jobs, labor exports, and manufacturing.

“We have structured job opportunities for our youth, but what is your plan? Or is it your only strategy to organize demonstrations? Since when did protests become a paying job?” he questioned.

This is not the first time Ruto has taken a strong stance against opposition politics he considers unproductive. Throughout his tenure, he has promoted an agenda focused on economic transformation, advocating for investment in infrastructure, housing, and employment generation.

His administration has consistently called for issue-based politics, urging leaders to shift away from personality-driven campaigns and tribal alliances.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

I am not interested in political exchanges but development: Kindiki tells govt critics

I am a man on a mission. Some want me to engage in unnecessary political exchanges, but I am busy and focused. I’m not...

16 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Pipeline urges 473 households encroaching on KPC/KPRL wayleaves in Mombasa to vacate

Manduku urged residents in the area to vacate warning that the area poses serious safety risks.

57 minutes ago

Kenya

(WATCH) Ruto dismisses Karua’s People’s Liberation Party urging it to focus on Kenyans instead of him

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Maintains Ban on In-Shell Macadamia Exports as Harvesting Begins

CS Kagwe defended the ban, stating that it aligns with the Agricultural Food Authority Act and the Oil Crops Nuts and Crops Regulations of...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ethiopia to use Lamu port to move Imports, President Ruto says

President William Ruto has said he recently reached an agreement with landlocked Ethiopia to use the port to move imported goods to the hinterland.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Pesalink Survey: Payment Apps dominate over cash and cards

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – Mobile apps are the future of instant payments in Kenya, according to a survey from Integrated Payment Services Limited...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen says City Hall officials who dumped waste at Stima Plaza arrested

Murkomen stated that some of the county government lorries that were blocking Stima Plaza entrance have also been detained.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

All corruption cases to be concluded within 6 months: AG Oduor

AG Oduor emphasized the need for swift and decisive action in the fight against corruption, calling for stronger institutional accountability and the adoption of...

21 hours ago