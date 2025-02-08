Ruto Rules Out Military Action in Congo, Pushes for Dialogue-Driven Peace

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania – President William Ruto has ruled out a military solution to the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), insisting that urgent dialogue is the only viable path to lasting peace.

Speaking at a joint summit of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Saturday, Ruto warned that the situation in the DRC has a “clandestine international dimension” that complicates efforts to end the fighting.

“An immediate ceasefire is the only way by which we can create the necessary conditions for constructive dialogue and implementation of a comprehensive peace agreement,” he said.

He urged regional leaders to fully commit to the peace process and called on the international community to support regional efforts in stabilizing the DRC.

“For many well-known reasons, the situation in the DRC implicates the broader global community. The international community must step up and do its part in collaboration with the government of the DRC to deliver security and humanitarian support to those most in need,” Ruto added.

The high-stakes summit in Dar es Salaam saw a poor turnout, with only 12 of the 24 invited member states attending. Notably, key SADC nations were absent.

DRC President Félix Tshisekedi, who had initially confirmed his participation, skipped the meeting, attending via video link instead. His absence follows a series of no-shows at EAC engagements, including a virtual summit chaired by Ruto from Cairo. Tshisekedi instead sent his Prime Minister, Judith Suminwa, to represent Kinshasa.

Tensions have been rising between Kinshasa and the EAC, with the DRC repeatedly accusing Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels, who recently captured Goma, the capital of North Kivu. Additionally, Kinshasa has expressed distrust toward Kenya, alleging it is aligning with Rwanda—a claim that has further strained diplomatic ties.

In his address, Ruto reiterated his call for all parties involved in the conflict to respect a ceasefire, emphasizing that only cooperation and dialogue can bring sustainable peace.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We stand together to call on all parties to actualize the ceasefire. The situation is complex and delicate, hence all parties must engage in constructive dialogue to address it peacefully,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged regional leaders to approach the crisis with “openness, honesty, and flexibility.”

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan echoed similar sentiments, stating, “This joint summit presents an opportunity to address our challenges together.”

Despite the calls for unity, the divisions within the regional blocs and DRC’s growing distrust of its neighbours remain major obstacles to finding a peaceful resolution to the crisis.