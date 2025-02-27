Connect with us

County News

Ruto moves Madaraka Day national celebrations to Homa Bay

Speaking when he led a high-powered delegation to assess the preparedness ahead of the celebrations, PS Raymond Omollo said President William Ruto, who will lead the celebrations, will have an opportunity to commission a number of projects in the region.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 27 — Homa Bay County will now host Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1 after the government announced changes to an initial plan on Thursday.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the county will not host Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20 as planned earlier.

He did not however disclose the reason for the change.

Omollo said preparations to host the Madaraka Day celebrations are progressing smoothly, expressing optimism that all planning will be completed in time.

“The arrangement is that it has become necessary for Homa Bay to host Madaraka Day, which is on 1st June this year,” he said.

The PS stated that this year’s theme will focus on the blue economy and maritime sector.

“There is no better place to celebrate that theme than Homa Bay,” he said.

He noted that the county holds 80 percent of Lake Victoria, and the government has planned week-long celebrations around the theme.

Commissioning of projects

Speaking when he led a high-powered delegation to assess the preparedness ahead of the celebrations, the PS said President William Ruto, who will lead the celebrations, will have an opportunity to commission a number of projects in the region.

“We have visited the ongoing construction of the county headquarters and are certain that it will be ready for official opening by the President during the celebration period,” he said.

The PS noted that the remaining three months will see several improvements in Homa Bay and its environs in the sectors of roads, water, electricity, among others, to ensure the event is a success.

He said there are ongoing improvements to certain roads within Homa Bay town ahead of the celebrations.

Omollo said there are plans to expand access to electricity in estates and neighboring villages.

“The county government is working closely with the Ministry of Water to ensure proper access to water for the locals,” he said.

He challenged the business community to seize the opportunity and benefit from the celebrations.

“This is an opportunity for our people to enhance and improve their businesses as they look out for the potential that this celebration will bring,” he said.

After Homa Bay, the next county to host national celebrations will be Kitui, as part the government commitment to hold select national celebrations outside the capital, Nairobi.

