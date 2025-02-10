Connect with us

Kingi also expressed his grief and gratitude for the lessons his father imparted/FILE

Ruto mourns passing of Mzee Mwaruwa Kingi, father to Senate Speaker

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – President William Ruto has led political leaders in mourning the death of Mzee Kingi Mwaruwa, father to Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, describing him as progressive nd hardworking.

“Our condolences to the Speaker of the Senate for the loss of his dear father, Mzee Kingi Mwaruwa. He was respected, progressive, and hardworking,” President Ruto said in a brief condolence note on Monday.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula also offered words of comfort to his Senate counterpart while promising solidarity.

“My dear brother @HonAmasonKingi, take heart. I just learned of the passing of your family patriarch, Mzee Kingi Mwaruwa. I know and understand how difficult this moment is, having recently gone through the same when our mother passed away. We shall stand together during this difficult time. May God’s strength and blessings shower upon you and your family. May Mzee rest in peace.”

In a deeply personal tribute, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi reminisced about a joyful moment he shared with his father during the last Christmas holiday:

“Dad, our patriarch, Mzee Kingi Mwaruwa, has rested. Since I attained adulthood, I don’t remember ever dancing with you, Dad. But on December 25, 2024, during Christmas at Mjanaheri village, for the very first time, we danced, danced, and danced together until sunset. Your face beamed with joy,” he recalled.

Kingi also expressed his grief and gratitude for the lessons his father imparted.

“I’m completely broken, Dad, especially when I remember the painful journey and struggles you endured to make me who I am today. You taught me many valuable lessons, the greatest being to never give up, no matter what,” he said.

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro described Mzee Kingi Mwaruwa as a pillar of wisdom and strength:

“Mzee Kingi was a beacon of wisdom, a symbol of strength, and a guiding force in his family and community. His unwavering commitment to nurturing values of service and humility will forever remain a source of inspiration. His passing is not just a loss to the Kingi family but to the people of Kilifi and beyond,” he wrote.

The Governor assured the Senate Speaker who is his immedite predecessor of support.

“We stand in solidarity with the Kingi family and offer our prayers and unwavering support,” he said.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir praised Mzee Kingi’s “legacy of humility, guidance and unwavering to his family and society”.

