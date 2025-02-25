Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto launches Sh1.4bn Last Mile Phase IV Connectivity Project in Kwale

The Sh1.4 billion Last Mile Connectivity Project in Kwale County will provide electricity to over 12,700 households

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – President William Ruto has officially launched the Sh1.4 billion Last Mile Phase IV Connectivity Project in Kwale, aimed at connecting 12,700 households to the national electricity grid.

Speaking during a tour of the region on Tuesday, President Ruto highlighted the potential of the project to unlock economic opportunities and foster growth in the region.

“The Sh1.4 billion Last Mile Connectivity Project in Kwale County will provide electricity to over 12,700 households, unlocking new opportunities for economic growth,” President Ruto said.

He further emphasized the project’s transformative impact on key sectors such as agribusiness and the blue economy, noting that it would significantly improve the livelihoods of Kenyans.

“By powering agribusiness and the blue economy, this initiative will drive wealth creation and improve livelihoods across the region,” he added.

The flag-off ceremony took place at Kiwegu Secondary School grounds in Vanga, Kwale County, where President Ruto also commissioned newly equipped classrooms and a laboratory at the school.

The Last Mile Phase IV Connectivity Project is set to play a crucial role in improving living standards, stimulating local economies, and bridging the development gap between rural and urban areas.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to expand electricity access across Kenya, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

The Last Mile Connectivity project launched in 2014 is designed to bring electricity to remote households by extending the national grid to off-grid areas.

The Phase IV project in Kwale is one of several initiatives aimed at enhancing the living standards of Kenyans while promoting sustainable economic development.

